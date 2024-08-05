Mevolaxy files for registration with the SEC

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mevolaxy Network Limited, a company operating in the DeFi and MEV automation sector, has announced the submission of an application for consideration by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the data we have collected, this step aims to enhance transparency, strengthen compliance with regulatory standards, and prepare the platform for entering the broader institutional market. Many observers note that filing the application is a “logical step in the company’s development,” given its growing user base and interest from international funds.

The process of engagement with the regulator will be an important phase in building a long-term, sustainable operational model focused on both individual investors and large institutions. Company representatives emphasize that readiness for regulation is a sign of the cryptocurrency infrastructure’s maturity and a step towards strengthening trust.

The Mevolaxy platform is known for its mevstake model, which allows users to participate in liquidity pools managed by a network of MEV bots. Over the past year, the project has significantly increased its assets under management and user base, and has frequently appeared at international events, including participation in the TOKEN2049 conference.

Filing the application does not imply automatic approval. However, we believe the very fact of initiating the official process is important for the company. In the coming months, we will monitor and publish updates on the review progress and disclose additional details.

Industry experts note that such moves could mark the beginning of a global trend where technological DeFi projects seek integration with the traditional financial system and increased regulatory clarity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



