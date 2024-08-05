Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mevolaxy, a US-based mevstake platform, has released an intuitive mobile app to provide an easy solution for users who prefer managing their assets on the go. Additionally, the company announced that the latest investor payouts have set another record after the one set in June. These two developments highlight Mevolaxy’s commitment to providing maximum user convenience as part of its community-centric approach.

Mevolaxy specializes in developing MEV bots and subsequently using them within the Mevstake system. Mevstake is the platform’s proprietary technology that locks in the user’s staking terms for the whole duration of their deposit. It serves as a guarantee that users will receive stable, predictable returns, regardless of market volatility or network changes.

The Mevstake system allows users to contribute funds to a network-wide bot liquidity pool and receive a share of the profits. This makes tools previously available only to major traders accessible to a broad audience.

The recent launch of the Mevolaxy mobile app means users can now access mevstake easily, even when away from their computers. The application is now available on the App Store. Early users already praised its speed, intuitive interface, and modern design. The app allows tracking accruals and statistics in real time, making interaction with the platform even more convenient.

Mevolaxy also announced the latest investor payouts, totaling approximately $3.6 million. This figure represents a new record for the company, surpassing the $3 million in payouts set in June 2025. Company representatives noted that the growing payouts are a testament to the sustainability of their model and the trust of their users.

About Mevolaxy

Mevolaxy is a fintech company that seeks to expose users to blockchain-based gains through advanced MEV strategies. The platform’s flagship product, the mevstake technology, aims to break down barriers and make MEV accessible to all users, regardless of their experience with cryptocurrencies.

The Mevolaxy team consists of blockchain infrastructure developers, financial analysts, cybersecurity engineers, DeFi specialists, marketers, and product managers. The company’s engineers have many years of experience working with high-load systems and advanced blockchain technologies from Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, zkSync, and other networks.

Use the Mevolaxy app today to access advanced staking tools securely and without complicated settings or hidden fees. Learn more about Mevolaxy on its official website.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



