Miata Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters brought before the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on December 11, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were approved. A total of 23,724,181 common shares of the company were represented at the Meeting, representing 29.70% of the Company’s outstanding common shares as at the record date of November 4, 2025.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

[email protected]

+1 778 488 9754

Forward-Looking Statements

