Miata Metals Upsizes Private Placement to $5.5 million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has further upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering to 23,913,043 units at a price of $0.23 per unit (each a “Unit”) for total gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Warrants will be restricted from exercise until the 61ˢᵗ day following the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”) in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Quebec. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian residents under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Company is relying on the exemptions in Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Order”) and is qualified to distribute securities in reliance on the exemptions included in the Order.

A second amended and restated offering document (the “Second Amended Offering Document”) related to the Offering will be made available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The Second Amended Offering Document will also be made available on the issuer’s website at www.miatametals.com. Prospective investors of the Units should read the Second Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration activities on its Sela Creek and Nassau Gold projects in Suriname, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 21, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days from August 8, 2025, as the Company may decide. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, and compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company (“Insiders”) may participate in the Offering for up to $500,000. The issuance of Units to Insiders will be considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such Insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder’s fees in cash of up to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, and may issue non-transferrable warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering to subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company (“Finder’s warrants”). Finder’s warrants will have an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km² Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the Offering, completion of the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering, and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated” “expected” “intends” “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of Miata securities in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and Miata securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Miata securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of Miata securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



