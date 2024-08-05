Midland Begins Exploration Work on the Willbob-Kan Gold Project in the Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the beginning of his prospecting campaign in the Digeridoo area on its Willbob-Kan gold project, wholly owned by Midland. The Willbob-Kan project covers several tens of kilometers of stratigraphy and structures that are highly favorable for gold.

Highlights

Midland announces recently the acquisition of the Kan gold project.

Channel on Didgeridoo Zone grading 2.30 g/t Au over 8.95 metres, including 3.56 g/t Au over 3.15 metres (open to the NW)

Numerous known gold occurrences on the project grading up to 9.8 g/t Au over 13.2 metres (channel sample; Ferricrete showing), 8.71 g/t Au over 7.0 metres (channel sample; Pump Pad Ridge showing), and 5.24 g/t Au over 17.0 metres (channel sample; Winchester showing).

2025 Fieldwork

This prospecting campaign will be conducted in the Didgeridoo claim bloc of the Willbob-Kan project in July. This claim bloc has not been worked since follow-up work on showings discovered in July 2019 (see press release dated August 22, 2019).

Didgeridoo Zone

Channel sampling conducted on the Didgeridoo Zone in 2019 returned several gold results including an interval grading 2.30 g/t Au over 8.95 metres, including 3.56 g/t Au over 3.15 metres. This channel sample is located at the northwestern edge of trench DJ-05; the zone thus remains open to the northwest. (Note that true thicknesses of the channels cannot be determined at this time with the information available).

The Didgeridoo Zone is in the south part of the Willbob-Kan project, approximately 15 km southeast of the main gold showings found on the Kan area now held 100% by Midland (See press release April 22, 2025). The Didgeridoo Zone consists of a 5 to 10-metre-wide shear zone trending NW-SE that hosts abundant fault-filling quartz-calcite veins, occurring in gabbros and quartz diorites. Up to six (6) occurrences of visible gold were observed within this zone, which was stripped over approximately 100 metres in length, and which remains open at both ends.

Best Results – 2018 Channel Sampling – Didgeridoo Zone

Channel DJ-05: 2.30 g/t Au over 8.95 m incl. 3.56 g/t Au over 3.15 m (open to the NW)

Channel DJ-02: 4.71 g/t Au over 2.90 m incl. 9.30 g/t Au over 1.30 m

Channel DJ-01: 1.67 g/t Au over 8.80 m (extension of the 2017 channel)

Channel DJ-04: 1.45 g/t Au over 6.70 m

Cautionary statements:

Note that grades obtained in grab samples are not necessarily representative of mineralized zones.

Quality control

During the last prospecting program, assay samples (grabs) were taken and sent to a certified commercial laboratory (Actlab). A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. The samples were also analyzed using a multi-element (60) geochemical group by 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) finish.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Richard St-Cyr, P.Geo., Exploration Director for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

