Milton Hydro Honoured with Milton Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Innovation Award

MILTON, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro), a subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Excellence in Innovation Award by the Milton Chamber of Commerce at the 2025 Milton Excellence Awards Gala. The award recognizes Milton Hydro’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to leveraging technology to enhance customer service and operational efficiency, and long-term communication readiness for the upcoming electrification of everything.

This prestigious recognition highlights Milton Hydro’s 2024 launch of a transformative, cloud-based OMNI-channel customer service platform. An initiative that redefined how customers connect with their local utility. The system integrates phone, email, and online support through a single, intelligent interface, powered by AI to deliver faster response times, even greater transparency, and round-the-clock accessibility. Key innovations include:

360° Customer View: Aggregates interactions across all channels, enabling agents to provide even more personalized, informed service.

Aggregates interactions across all channels, enabling agents to provide even more personalized, informed service. AI-Powered Virtual Assistant: Resolves repetitive queries, provides self-service options, and ensures 24/7 customer access to account balances, outage reporting, billing explanations, and energy-saving guidance.

Resolves repetitive queries, provides self-service options, and ensures 24/7 customer access to account balances, outage reporting, billing explanations, and energy-saving guidance. Revamped IVR Phone System: Features intuitive navigation, proactive messaging, and call-back options, improving accessibility and reducing wait times during peak periods or outages.

Features intuitive navigation, proactive messaging, and call-back options, improving accessibility and reducing wait times during peak periods or outages. Real-Time Analytics and Sentiment Analysis: Provides actionable insights for continuous improvement, agent training, and enhanced customer experience.

Provides actionable insights for continuous improvement, agent training, and enhanced customer experience. Operational Insights for Capital Planning: Collects deep data to help Milton Hydro anticipate trends, optimize resources, and plan for future energy needs in a rapidly growing community.

“Milton Hydro’s innovation journey is driven by our customers,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO. “We’re honoured by this recognition from the Milton Chamber of Commerce and join our fellow nominees and finalists in thanking the community for their continued trust and support. This award celebrates the creativity, dedication, and teamwork of our employees who continue to find new ways to make our services more transparent, accessible, and responsive to the needs of our growing community. As Ontario’s local distribution companies prepare for the electrification of everything, utilities must embrace technology to meet rising demands on the grid and our resources. Our OMNI-channel transformation positions Milton Hydro at the forefront of that change.”

Milton Hydro representatives from left to right: Hassan Syed, Andrew Peers, Igor Rusic, Mandy Bell, Sara Penny, Colin Best, and Troy Hare. Also pictured is Jason Edwards, VP ENDVR Energy and Alena Egan from KPMG.

Serving more than 44,000 customers, Milton Hydro remains committed to transforming how utilities engage with their communities.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/392c1d9e-22e7-4162-8d62-55cb02e2237b



CBJ Newsmakers