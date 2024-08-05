Mini Mall Storage Properties Announces Acquisition of 23-Property Portfolio, Capping a Year of Exciting Growth

Calgary, AB, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mini Mall Storage Properties (“MMSP” or “Mini Mall”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 23-property self-storage portfolio that marks Mini Mall’s entry into the strategically important markets of Kentucky and Florida, and includes assets in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The newly acquired properties are comprised of exceptionally well-maintained Class A and B+ facilities that will add strategic scale and scope across the Sun Belt region. MMSP will integrate each asset with its unique operational framework and industry-leading service standards to ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees.

“This acquisition is a direct reflection of our strategy in action,” said Jason Jogia, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Avenue Living. “We pursue opportunities that align with our long-term investment philosophy, operational strengths, and customer-centric model. The successful completion of this significant transaction is a product of the consistency and rigor our team has demonstrated throughout 2025 as we continue scaling our platform with intention and discipline.”

The transaction caps a year of key achievements for MMSP. Since January, MMSP has added over $1 billion in assets under management, 3.5 million square feet, and 45 new facilities to its platform. The company now oversees approximately 12.9 million square feet of self-storage and $3.1 billion in assets under management across 18 U.S. states and 7 Canadian provinces, solidifying its position in the top ten North American self-storage owner-operators and one of the fastest growing.

Earlier this month, MMSP successfully completed the largest-ever inaugural unsecured debenture offering by a real estate issuer in the Canadian bond market, when it issued senior unsecured debentures in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million. This issuance followed the assignment of an investment-grade debt rating from Morningstar DBRS of BBB (low) with a Stable trend. Mini Mall also announced in November that its existing C$525 million revolving credit facility had been converted into an unsecured facility, allowing for greater financing flexibility.

“This has been a pivotal year in the evolution of the Mini Mall platform,” said Anthony Giuffre, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Living. “The scale we have achieved, and the speed at which we are able to integrate and operate new assets, speak to the maturity of our systems, our people, and our disciplined approach. Our operating model is built for sustained, long-term performance and we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities.”

Through this period of growth and maturity, Mini Mall remains committed to investing in markets with strong demographic fundamentals, modernizing operations through technology, and elevating service to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base across North America.

“We’re excited to introduce the Mini Mall Experience to our new customers across our expanded markets,” added Adam Villard, Chief Executive Officer of Mini Mall Storage Properties. “Our focus on exceptional service, data-driven operations, and efficient onboarding helps our facilities to reach their full potential quickly, while delivering the convenience, quality, and care that define our brand.”

MMSP’s ongoing expansion and financial milestones reflect the sophistication and resilience of the platform. With a skilled workforce across North America, the Mini Mall Experience continues to raise the industry standard for self-storage innovation, service excellence, and lasting value creation for stakeholders.

About Mini Mall and Avenue Living Group

Avenue Living Group is a property owner-operator with over C$9 billion in assets under management across 22 states in the U.S. and seven provinces in Canada. The firm’s multi-family division manages more than 22,800 doors throughout the North American heartland. Its self-storage fund, Mini Mall, owns and operates approximately 12.9 million square feet of self-storage space, while its agriculture fund manages 50,000 acres of farmland. Avenue Living Group focuses on long-term investments in asset classes that impact the lives of everyday North Americans. The firm has strategically built an institutional, proprietary platform that sets it apart from its peers, enabling a customer-centric management model that drives value for its customers, investors, and employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Mini Mall including its long-term strategy, the impact of the acquisition of the new portfolio of properties on Mini Mall’s business, the successful integration of such assets into Mini Mall’s existing operations and plans for future expansion. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, financing and interest rates, general economic and market conditions and other relevant factors. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Mini Mall has no obligation to update such statements.

A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

