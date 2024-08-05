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MINILUXE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF OVER US$5 MILLION (~CDN$7 MILLION)

MINILUXE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF OVER US$5 MILLION (~CDN$7 MILLION)

CBJ Newsmakers

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