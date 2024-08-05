Mirasol Completes the Sale of the Sascha-Marcelina Projects in Argentina for US$1.5 Million Plus Royalty

Pursuit Minerals acquires the Sascha-Marcelina Projects for a total consideration of ~US$1.5 million

Mirasol retains a 1.5% NSR royalty. Following the commencement of commercial production, Pursuit Minerals may buy back the first 0.75% within two years for US$1.5 million, and the remaining 0.75% within three years for an additional US$4 million

Repayment of CAD$2M towards outstanding shareholder loan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to report it has completed the sale of Mirasol`s 100% owned Sascha Project (“Sascha”) located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina to Andara Mining Pty Ltd (“Andara Mining”), a subsidiary of Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX: PUR) (“Pursuit Minerals”). The Company announced the sale on September 30, 2025. In connection to the sale, Mirasol has also assigned its Option to Purchase Agreement on the Marcelina Project (“Marcelina”) to Andara Mining. Under the Option to Purchase Agreement, Mirasol has the right to acquire an undivided 100% interest in three mineral concessions comprising the Marcelina Project. Sascha and Marcelina are together referred to as the Sascha-Marcelina Projects (“Sascha-Marcelina”).

“The US$1.5 million payment immediately strengthens our financial position as we advance our exploration programs while the retained royalty ensures we remain positioned to benefit from future success at Sascha-Marcelina,” Mirasol’s President Tim Heenan stated. “The sale of our Sascha-Marcelina Projects reflects our strategy to monetize our underappreciated non-core assets in our portfolio of projects in Argentina and Chile.”

Repayment of Shareholder Loan

Today the Company also announced that the proceeds from the sale of Sascha-Marcelina were applied to a repayment of CAD$2M towards the outstanding shareholder loan previously announced (news release March 14, 2025 and June 16, 2025).

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with over 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold Project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile while continuing to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President & CEO

or

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Qualified Person Statement: Mirasol’s disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Heenan (MAIG), the President for the Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers