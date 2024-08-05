MOBIA Named Dell Technologies Trailblazer Partner of the Year

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOBIA is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Dell Technologies as the Trailblazer Partner of the Year – Canada. This prestigious award celebrates Dell Canada’s fastest-growing partners who are driving innovation, delivering customer success, and achieving outstanding business growth.

The Trailblazer Award represents Dell Canada’s recognition of partners who demonstrate exceptional growth, vision, and execution in bringing cutting-edge solutions to customers. MOBIA’s rapid momentum and ability to deliver tangible outcomes in digital transformation have set it apart as one of Dell’s most dynamic partners nationwide.

“This award is a reflection of MOBIA’s strong growth and our commitment to helping customers accelerate their digital transformation,” said Chris Peerless, Vice President with MOBIA. “By combining MOBIA’s expertise with Dell’s industry-leading technologies, we’re enabling organizations across Canada to modernize faster, innovate with confidence, and achieve real business results.”

This recognition builds on MOBIA’s achievement of Dell Titanium Partner status, the highest level in Dell’s Partner Program. Remarkably, MOBIA has achieved this milestone in less than two years, growing from a certified partner to Titanium—underscoring the company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer success.

“Achieving Dell Titanium Partner status in under two years is a testament to the pace and precision our team brings to every engagement, and to the trust our customers place in MOBIA,” said Nicole Murphy, Director, Partner Management at MOBIA. “It also reflects the depth of our collaboration with Dell. This recognition energizes us to keep raising the bar for Canadian organizations modernizing with Dell Technologies.”

As MOBIA continues to expand its solutions across cloud, automation, data, and cybersecurity, this recognition from Dell affirms its position as a trusted partner helping Canadian organizations thrive in an era of rapid change.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

For information about MOBIA, contact LJ Hambly at [email protected] .



