Momcozy Launches “More Than Pumping” Breastfeeding Awareness Month Campaign

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Breastfeeding Awarenesss Month begins, Momcozy, the global leader in wearable breast pumps, proudly launches its newest initiative “More Than Pumping, Real Support with Trusted Voices”.

The initiative highlights the company’s mission to not only meet the functional needs of breastfeeding moms, but also deliver culturally conscious emotional and educational support.

“At Momcozy, we believe a breast pump is more than just a tool—it’s part of a supportive ecosystem,” said Lalaina Rabary, North American Brand Marketing Manager at Momcozy. “Designing for moms means understanding their realities—the long nights, the pumping breaks between meetings, the quiet moments of doubt, and the powerful ones of pride. With this campaign, we’re elevating expert guidance, real-life insights, and the voices of our global community of over four million moms to ensure every mother feels seen, supported, and empowered—however she chooses to feed. Through #MomcozyRealSupport, we aim to bring more comfort, confidence, and calm into her day.”

Real Moms, Real Moments: Becca Kufrin Leads the Way

Momcozy’s U.S. Brand Ambassador Becca Kufrin shares her breastfeeding journey with “My Breastfeeding Moments” story. Her vulnerable reflections underscore the challenges and triumphs of new motherhood and reinforce the brand’s core message: breastfeeding is more than pumping — it’s reclaiming a sense of self.

Becca launched her ambassadorship with Momcozy this May with a Mother’s Day PSA and TVC on the importance of maternal mental health in partnership with Postpartum Support International.

For “More Than Pumping”, Becca is opening up about her raw experiences in finding flexibility in chaos, strength in uncertainty, and pride in every moment. She shares her story to remind moms everywhere that breastfeeding is more than pumping – it’s about reclaiming a sense of self, finding flexibility, and honoring every ounce. She invites moms to join the conversation and feel proud of every effort.

Bringing Support On the Road: Pumpspotting Bus Tour

To bring community-centered care directly to moms, Momcozy is joining forces with Chamber of Mothers as an official Motherhood Essentials Partner of their upcoming Pumpspotting Tour. This national tour offers a warm, immersive, and emotionally rich experience that puts moms at the center of the conversation, creating space for them to be seen, heard, and supported through community, products, and services. Kicking off in August and continuing through October, the tour will stop in New York City, Dallas, Austin, Mobile, Orlando, and Nashville, among others. Select stops will feature special activations such as a Mommy Meditation event in NYC, a Mothers United LIVE panel discussion event in Dallas, and Momcozy product experiences, all designed to celebrate and uplift the motherhood journey.

Clinical Credibility and Expert-Led Education

Motherhood is filled with endless questions, and having reliable, professional guidance makes all the difference. This explains the creation of our Momcozy Medical Advisory Board (MAB) — a group of leading experts led by Dr. Fran Haydanek, Dr.Krupa Playforth, and Latham Thomas.

By guiding product design, co-creating educational content, and grounding everything we do in science-backed knowledge, our board ensures the support we offer moms is trustworthy, empathetic, and relevant.

Inclusive, Empowering Conversations: Collaborations with NAPS and Mama Glow

In partnership with NAPS, a trusted resource for parenting and breastfeeding education, Momcozy will debut a four-part webinar series airing Fridays at 1 PM EST throughout August. The series will explore key topics such as pumping strategies and nighttime routines, offering actionable insights grounded in clinical expertise.

Expanding its reach even further, Momcozy is teaming up with maternal health advocacy platform, Mama Glow, for a series of initiatives that celebrate real stories, honor cultural experiences, and provide meaningful toolkit support for moms navigating early parenthood.

Designed by Care, Backed by Innovation

Each Momcozy product is designed with mom-first features, integrates input from medical professionals, and is tested across global standards. The M9 wearable pump, for example, features powerful yet gentle suction and customizable settings via the Momcozy app. Its DoubleFit™ flange ensures a secure fit, while the mess-free design and long-lasting battery offer convenience for moms on the go.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers, the brand has redefined maternal care. In 2024, its wearable breast pump claimed the highest global sales revenue in its category*.

Over the years, Momcozy has amassed a huge community of over four million** mothers across 60 countries and around two million followers across its social media platforms. It holds more than 520 authorized patents and over 330 registered trademarks, with products available both on the brand’s website and through major retailers including Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy stays deeply committed to innovation and comfort. Its mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

**Data as of July 2025 from Amazon’s official platform.



