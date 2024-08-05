Montage Gold Reports Fatal Accident at Its Koné Project in Côte d’Ivoire

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montage Gold Corp. (“Montage” or the “Company”) (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is saddened to report that a Montage colleague passed away yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during earthworks activities at the Company’s Koné project in Côte d’Ivoire.

The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues is our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this news. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends.

A comprehensive internal investigation into the incident is underway, specifically as it occurred over a kilometre away from the employee’s assigned work location. Montage will work closely with the relevant local authorities.

Construction activities were paused on August 14, 2025, and are scheduled to resume on August 15, 2025.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the “UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Mr. Peder Olsen, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Olsen, President and Chief Development Officer of Montage, is a registered Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

