Montero Announces Completion of Return of Capital and Comments on Share Price Volatility

TORONTO, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (OTCPK: MXTRF) (“Montero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced return of capital to its shareholders (the “Shareholders”). The return of capital was completed through a cash distribution totalling C$15,036,892.50, paid out pro rata to Shareholders by reducing the Company’s stated capital (the “Distribution”).

The Company confirms that, aside from the Distribution, there have been no other material developments concerning the Company. The Company believes recent share price volatility is linked to the completion of the Distribution.

The funds for this Distribution were derived from a portion of the net proceeds Montero received from its US$27 million settlement with the United Republic of Tanzania, which resolved the dispute related to the expropriation of the Wigu Hill rare earth project. More information on the Distribution may be found in the Company’s press release dated June 11, 2025 and Montero’s Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2025, this is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as Montero’s website www.monteromining.com.

The Company wishes to remind registered Shareholders that, following the consolidation of its common shares effective May 5, 2025, each registered shareholder received a letter of transmittal from the Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. This letter provides detailed instructions regarding the process for exchanging share certificates representing pre-consolidation common shares for new share certificates or Direct Registration Advice (DRS) evidencing their entitlement to post-consolidation common shares resulting from the consolidation.

Registered shareholders must complete the letter of transmittal in order to receive the Distribution. The letter of transmittal is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Montero

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company with a focus on mineral development in emerging markets. The Company recently concluded a US$27 million settlement with the Government of Tanzania, bringing closure to the dispute over the expropriated Wigu Hill rare earth project.

Montero holds the Avispa copper-molybdenum project in northern Chile and is currently advancing the project through exploration. The Company’s board and management have a strong track record in discovering and developing precious metal and base metal projects.

Montero is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON and has 8,353,833 Common Shares and 741,667 stock options outstanding.

