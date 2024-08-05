Monument Announces Declaration of Special Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of two cents ($0.02) per common share on all issued and outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as at the close of business on January 5, 2026.

Ms. Zhai, CEO and President commented: “We are pleased with the Board’s approval of this special dividend declaration, which reflects our commitment to our shareholders and the strong performance achieved through the successful execution of our business strategies. I would also like to express my appreciation to the Board for their guidance, to our management team and employees for their hard work, and to all stakeholders for their continued support. I look forward to working together as we advance our future growth and success.”

This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 270 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

