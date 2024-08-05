Motel 6 Canada Lights Up The Stage With Country Thunder Music Festival Partnership

Toronto, ON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motel 6 Canada has announced its partnership with Country Thunder Saskatchewan (July 10-13, 2025) and Country Thunder Alberta (August 15-17, 2025) as the Official Hotel Partner for both festivals. This collaboration marks Motel 6 Canada’s inaugural venture into music festival partnerships, establishing a significant presence at two of Canada’s most celebrated country music events.

Together, Country Thunder events in Saskatchewan and Alberta draw over 120,000 passionate music fans, offering Motel 6 Canada direct access to a vast audience of summer travellers and country music enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to be the Official Hotel Partner of Country Thunder Saskatchewan and Alberta this year,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing at Motel 6 Canada. “This partnership is a natural fit, connecting us with travellers who appreciate great value and warm hospitality. At Motel 6, guests can save more for what they travel for, like making lasting travel memories attending Country Thunder.”

Motel 6 Canada will have a strong brand presence at both Country Thunder festivals, including main stage video exposure and strategic on-site signage in high-traffic areas. On-site activations will offer fans direct engagement and fun photo opportunities, supported by targeted digital campaigns, social media, and festival-themed promotions.

“We’re excited to welcome Motel 6 as the official hotel partner of our Country Thunder events in Western Canada,” said Gerry Krochak, Director of Corporate Partnerships. “As a trusted brand known for delivering great value to travellers, Motel 6 will help festival-goers get the most out of their experience – both on and off the grounds.”

From festival road trips to spontaneous getaways, Motel 6 delivers dependable comfort at budget-friendly prices. Each location provides clean, comfortable rooms with free Wi-Fi. Plus, guests can join the My6 Program and get exclusive access to offers and promotions. Book now at motel6.com. Wherever your next adventure leads you, save more for what you travel for.

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travellers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking among the top 50 franchises. For more information, please visit motel6.com and studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com.

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 50 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment, and other community event facilities, as well as hotels in both the limited-service and full-service sectors.

About Country Thunder

Attracting nearly 625,000+ fans to its six multi-day events, Country Thunder Music Festivals boast unparalleled reach with a diverse demographic profile spanning the USA and Canada. Featuring top-tier Country artists, Country Thunder Festivals draw diverse crowds, fostering a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the essence of Country music. The Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has a 21-year history which boasts five other major multi-day events in North America, including Wisconsin, Florida, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

