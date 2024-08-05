Mount Pleasant Group Becomes First in Canada to Offer Mushroom-Grown Coffins and Urns from Loop Biotech

Toronto, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a Canadian first, Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) is proud to introduce the Loop Living Cocoon™ and Loop EarthRise™, revolutionary biodegradable funeral products grown from mushrooms. These nature-powered innovations are now available at MPG’s Meadowvale Cemetery, Funeral and Cremation Centres.

“We aim to provide our clients with as many creative and accessible options as possible to suit their personal preferences in death care planning,” said Abigail Brown, Director of Marketing, Communications and Outreach. “We’re proud to bring this latest innovation in sustainable and eco-friendly products to individuals and families seeking a way to engage with and care for nature even through their own or a loved one’s passing.”

Developed by Dutch company Loop Biotech, these products represent a new era in sustainable end-of-life care. They are designed to biodegrade within 45 days, enriching the soil and supporting biodiversity.

A Natural Return: Loop Living Cocoon™

The Loop Living Cocoon™ is the world’s first living coffin grown from mycelium – the root network of mushrooms – and upcycled hemp fibres. It is soft to the touch and lined with a bed of moss. With a weight capacity of up to 200 kg, it is suitable for traditional burial, natural burial and cremation. Each cocoon is grown in just seven days and is designed to biodegrade naturally within 45 days, enriching the soil and supporting biodiversity. With its soft, moss-lined interior and natural finishes, the Living Cocoon™ offers a gentle, regenerative farewell – a meaningful way to return to the earth and nourish new life.

A Living Tribute: Loop EarthRise™

The Loop EarthRise™ is a sustainable urn that allows families to become a source of new life. It can be buried in a natural or traditional cemetery or kept at home as a biodegradable ornament. The urn holds up to 4L of cremated remains. When buried, it biodegrades within 45 days, enriching biodiversity and feeding the earth.

New Products Complement MPG’s Natural Burial Offerings

Both the Living Cocoon™ and EarthRise™ are GreenLeave-certified, 100% natural and compatible with MPG’s natural burial sections.

Natural burial has become increasingly popular to lessen one’s environmental footprint. With this form of burial, the body is allowed to return to the earth as naturally as possible – without embalming and in biodegradable caskets, urns or shrouds. Natural burial was not available in the Greater Toronto Area until 2012, when MPG opened the first natural burial grounds at our Meadowvale cemetery in Brampton. In addition to our Meadowvale location, MPG also has a second natural burial section at our Duffin Meadows cemetery in Pickering.

MPG’s natural burial grounds are designed to let nature take its course with natural grasses and self-seeding wildflowers. To promote a “tread-free” mindset and encourage people to stay off the graves, the grounds are left to grow freely.

“This product launch reflects a growing demand for environmentally responsible end-of-life options and reinforces MPG’s leadership in sustainable funeral practices,” added Brown. “We’re excited to partner with Loop Biotech to bring these innovative and sustainable options to communities we serve here in the Greater Toronto Area.”

About Mount Pleasant Group

Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the Greater Toronto Area with care and compassion since 1826. As one of the oldest and most respected providers of cemetery, funeral and cremation services, MPG is committed to honouring the diverse needs of the communities we serve. With a network of 10 non-denominational, non-sectarian cemeteries, nine funeral centres and four cremation centres, we provide comprehensive and personalized services that respect the traditions, values and wishes of every family. www.mountpleasantgroup.com

About Loop Biotech

Loop Biotech believes that Earth’s wisdom can guide us toward a positive footprint. During their graduation project at Delft University of Technology, founders Bob Hendrikx and Lonneke Hendrikx-Westhoff explored ways to collaborate with nature. In the forest, they found their answers in mycelium, the underground root network of mushrooms and nature’s recycler. All Loop Biotech products can be used in a natural as well as traditional burial and are certified for cremation. Grown from upcycled hemp fibers and local mushroom species, these products are 100% natural and GreenLeave certified. Discover more about Loop Biotech and their products on their website: http://loop-biotech.com/nl

