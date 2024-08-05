Moxies Enters D.C. Dining Scene with Flagship Debut in the Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrated for its fresh, globally inspired cuisine, signature cocktails and elevated hospitality, Moxies will open its first Washington, D.C. location at the end of this year and ninth location in the US.

Situated at 1111 20th Street NW, just south of Dupont Circle, the new flagship restaurant will be led by Brandon Thordarson. Recently transitioning from his longtime role as Director of Culinary and Executive Chef to owner and Franchise partner, Brandon’s personal decision to invest in the brand and relocate his family to Washington represents a milestone in Moxies’ US expansion. The move continues to highlight Brandon’s deep commitment to Moxies’ success. Over the past decade, he has played a key role in the restaurant’s entry into the American market, including the opening of the Dallas and Houston locations. His insider knowledge and passion for the brand now translates into operational leadership, ensuring the Washington restaurant delivers on the quality and consistency that defines Moxies nationwide.

“I’ve spent more than a decade helping grow Moxies in the US, and it’s incredibly rewarding to apply that experience here in Washington,” said Thordarson. “There’s nothing quite like Moxies — our focus on high-quality food, cocktails, hospitality, and an atmosphere with an incredible vibe sets us apart. I’m excited to plant roots here and build something special for the community.”

That ambition takes shape in the 8,000+ square-foot restaurant, complete with a modern dining room, bold statement bar and an atmosphere designed to host both lively celebrations and intimate nights out. Guests will experience Moxies’ signature chef-driven cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and contemporary design, all delivered with a premium energy unlike anything else in the neighborhood.

“Brandon’s dedication to Moxies and his deep understanding of our brand makes him the perfect leader for our Washington, D.C. debut,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants.

“It is exciting as we further expand our presence in the U.S. and bring our signature hospitality, artful culinary and vibrant atmosphere to this dynamic city. This opening reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for every guest, every time.”

Moxies is actively hiring in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is seeking talent to join the opening team. Interested candidates can apply online at this link.

For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

About Moxies

With 57 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary, innovative beverage program and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, 175+ restaurants, 66+ hotels and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

