Moxies Launches Its D.C. Flagship in the Heart of the Golden Triangle

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moxies , the premium-casual restaurant recognized for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will officially open its first Washington, D.C. location on Dec. 9 at 1111 20th St. NW, just south of Dupont Circle.

On opening day, Moxies will welcome the public to celebrate its newest U.S. location. Guests will have the opportunity to raise a toast, enjoy great food and experience the vibrant atmosphere that defines the brand. Guests will be treated to Moxies’ unique signature menu showcasing globally inspired flavors, including favorites such as Chipotle Mango Chicken, Blackened Mahi Mahi and the Salmon & Avocado Cobb Salad, alongside shareable plates like Steak Bites and Cashew Chicken Lettuce Wraps. The selection also includes pasta dishes, perfectly grilled steaks and an upscale bar program featuring handcrafted cocktails, a curated wine list and a rotating selection of local beers.

Led by Moxies’ former Executive Chef and new franchisee, Brandon Thordarson, the restaurant reflects both his culinary vision and personal commitment to the brand he helped build.

“Washington, D.C. has such a unique energy; it’s sophisticated, social and full of character,” said Thordarson. “Dupont Circle embodies all of that, which makes it the perfect place for Moxies. We’ve designed a space that’s both energetic and inviting, perfect for sharing great food, conversation and company. After helping grow the brand across North America, it’s incredibly rewarding to put down roots here and make Moxies part of this community.”

Situated just steps from George Washington University and Howard University, the new flagship spans more than 8,000 square feet and is in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, serving as a social hub for the area’s professionals, students and residents. With its bold statement bar, stylish dining room and versatile spaces, it’s a destination that perfectly blends contemporary design, culinary artistry and exceptional hospitality.

“Moxies is in a defining moment of growth as we introduce our elevated dining experience to more markets across the U.S.,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer. “Opening in D.C. is an important milestone, and Brandon’s leadership, vision and passion for remarkable hospitality make him the perfect person to bring the Moxies experience to the capital.”

The new location will be open seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with Moxies’ popular Happy Hour available daily from 3 to 6 p.m. — including half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday.

About Moxies

With 58 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary, innovative beverage program and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, 175+ restaurants, 66+ hotels and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

