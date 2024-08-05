Skip to content
MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

MONTREAL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Friday, July 11, 2025
   
TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
   
RAPIDCONNET: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:
https://emportal.ink/3T9doDa
   
CALL: 1-416-945-7677 (For all International participants)
1-888-699-1199 (For all other North American participants)
   

Participants can access a webcast of the conference by navigating to: https://app.webinar.net/qbJkYWM48pD

THE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED JULY 11, 2025, BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:
North America Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345
International participants: 1-289-819-1450
Enter access code 76269 # on your phone.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.


