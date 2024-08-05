Mucinex Brings Mr. Mucus to Canada for the First Time With Proven 12-Hour Cold and Flu Relief

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cold and flu season has arrived in Canada, bringing the familiar wave of sniffles, coughs, and congestion that can disrupt routines from coast to coast. Mucinex , a leading brand in Canada for relieving congestion and breaking up mucus, is stepping up to help Canadians recover faster and stay resilient, whatever the season throws their way.

This season, Canadians will finally get the chance to take on Mr. Mucus , Mucinex’s notorious germ-loving nuisance of a mascot, with a new national campaign that brings him to life across some of the country’s most recognizable landmarks. From hockey rinks to ski hills to holiday gatherings, Mr. Mucus will be showing up uninvited and overstaying his welcome, just like the cold and flu symptoms he represents. But with Mucinex’s proven 12-hour relief formula, Canadians can fight back and send Mr. Mucus packing, regaining control of their days and nights all season long.

“Canadians are built to take on winter, and they don’t like to slow down,” said Timo Oluschinsky, Vice President & General Manager at Reckitt. “At Reckitt, our purpose is to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Mucinex’s proven 12-hour formula empowers people to take control of their symptoms and keep moving with confidence.”

Mucinex 12HR Expectorant is the only brand in Canada offering 12-hour chest congestion relief in a single tablet. It delivers effective, long-lasting relief by thinning and loosening mucus to help clear the chest and make breathing easier, so Canadians can get back to their lives and feel like themselves again. Each tablet contains 600 mg of guaifenesin, an expectorant that works by thinning and loosening mucus in the chest, making coughs more productive. Its unique immediate and extended-release bi-layer tablets start to release fast and last for up to 12 hours – outlasting products that often require multiple doses.

Mucinex has earned its reputation as a category leader and household essential for cold and flu relief. Backed by healthcare professionals worldwide, the brand continues to bring innovation and education to Canadians looking for trusted ways to manage seasonal illness.

Mucinex is reinforcing that mission through a national awareness initiative highlighting how quickly cold and flu spreads, and how quickly Mucinex can help Canadians bounce back. The program features coast-to-coast content and community moments, anchored by Mr. Mucus, who is clingy, persistent, and impossible to ignore. His campaign debut took place in downtown Toronto, where he was face-to-face with commuters, only to be promptly ushered out by the Mucus Relief Crew.

The campaign will run throughout the cold and flu season across broadcast TV, digital platforms (including social media and online video), and through PR activations. The Canadian strategy and creative are led by Cleansheet Communications , with PR managed by Talk Shop Media .

Available at major retailers nationwide, including Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart, Mucinex 12HR Expectorant is the go-to remedy for long-lasting chest-congestion relief.

For more information about how Mucinex helps Canadians fight congestion, visit https://www.mucinex.ca/products/chest-congestion/ .

About Mucinex

Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you’re struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant mucus or a nose that just won’t stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it’s time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

Canadian consumer research consistently positions Mucinex as a leading brand, highly regarded for its effectiveness in relieving congestion and reducing mucus.

For more information, visit Mucinex.ca

About Reckitt

We make the products people trust to care for the ones they love. We are home to some of the world’s best-loved consumer health and hygiene brands, including Dettol, Durex, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mucinex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Vanish and Veet. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. By creating innovative, science-backed solutions, we support people every day to live healthier lives.

Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This commitment goes beyond the products we make. Through our actions, we expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. We support the planet by reducing waste, conserving resources and driving sustainable innovation.

We believe good health starts at home. With every action we take, we strive to make our consumers’ lives easier, cleaner and healthier, to strengthen communities and to create a more sustainable future.

Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us .

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt group of companies

Logan Findlay

[email protected]



