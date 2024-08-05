Skip to content
Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distributions for Its Mutual Fund Classes

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has declared monthly fund distributions payable September 29, 2025 to unitholders of record on September 29, 2025 in the following amounts per class:

Unit Class Fund Code   Amount Per Unit
Class A Unit MCM101   $0.06400
Class F Unit
Class I Unit		 MCM103
MCM105		 $0.06400
$0.06400

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at [email protected] or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


