Mustang Energy Corp. Commences Drilling at Surprise Creek Uranium-Copper Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE: MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (the “Company” or “Mustang”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond-drilling program at the Surprise Creek Uranium-Copper Project (“Surprise Creek” or the “Project”) located northwest of the Athabasca Basin near Uranium City, Saskatchewan.

The helicopter-supported program will test priority targets identified along the Surprise Creek Fault Zone, an area hosting high-grade uranium surface samples and historic drill intercepts1,2. Mustang has engaged Base Diamond Drilling Ltd. to complete up to 2,000 metres of drilling focused on following up historical intercepts, improving structural understanding of the mineralized zones, and testing undrilled targets generated by recent geophysical surveys.

Figure 1: Base Drilling’s diamond drill rig on Mustang’s Surprise Creek program

Nick Luksha, CEO of Mustang Energy, commented:

“Drilling has officially commenced, marking an exciting milestone for Mustang Energy. In just over a year, we’ve acquired more than 140,000 hectares, secured key permits, and established strong partnerships with respected industry leaders and First Nations communities. Having traded over 100 million shares and raised more than $8 million, Mustang is well-positioned for meaningful growth as we begin testing our high-priority targets.”

Figure 2: Surprise Creek Fault Surface Samples and Target Areas1, 2, 4, 5

About Surprise Creek Uranium-Copper Project

The Surprise Creek Project lies 25 km northwest of the Beaverlodge Uranium District, home to the historic Gunnar and Eldorado (Ace-Fay-Verna) uranium mines. Surface sampling by Thunderbird Resources Ltd. (“Thunderbird”) has returned assays of up to 7.98% U₃O₈,2 while historical copper prospects such as Bob Lake and Ellis Bay include past drilling highlights of 9.1 m @ 2.07% Cu and 27.3 g/t Ag from surface 3, and 6.6 m @ 1.31% Cu from 11 m.3 Rock-chip sampling by Thunderbird returned grades as high as 61.7% Cu.2

Mustang holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Project from Thunderbird pursuant to an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) dated June 3, 2025. Please refer to the Company’s news release dated June 4, 2025 for more information regarding the Option Agreement. The program is fully permitted, with exploration approvals granted by the Saskatchewan Government.

Figure 3: Surprise Creek Uranium-Copper Project Overview and Location 1, 3, 4,5, 6

References

1 ASX:THB announcement dated 6th July 2022 titled “Surprise Creek data review highlights high-grade targets”

2 ASX:THB announcement dated 22 December 2022 titled “High-grade Uranium rock chip results at Surprise Creek”

3 ASX:THB announcement dated 13th February 2023 titled “Exciting Copper Targets at Surprise Creek”

4 ASX:THB announcement dated 13th October 2022 titled “Exceptional Uranium and Copper Rock chip results”

5 Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database Drill hole VT20, SMAD# 74N10-0368, Retrieved from http://mineral-assessment.saskatchewan.ca/Pages/BasePages/Main.aspx

6 Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database, SMAD# 74N11-0063, Retrieved from http://mineral-assessment.saskatchewan.ca/Pages/BasePages/Main.aspx

Cautionary Statement

The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity and location, discoveries of minerals on or near historic mines such as Gunnar and Eldorado, and any promising results thereof, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the Project, or the Company’s ability to commercially exploit the Project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

Qualifying Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Mustang Energy, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Marfleet is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Mustang Energy Corp.:

Mustang Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The Company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin—one of the world’s premier uranium districts. Mustang is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

For further information, please contact:

Mustang Energy Corp.

Attention: Nicholas Luksha, CEO and Director

Phone: (604) 838-0184

