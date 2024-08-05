Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Phase 6 Sell-Out With Investor Participation Surpassing 17,400 Holders

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to make headlines in the crypto market as it nears the sell-out of its sixth presale phase. The project, built on Ethereum, has now attracted more than 17,400 holders and raised $17.9 million, signaling strong demand ahead of its next major milestone — the debut of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol.

The steady influx of contributors underscores growing investor confidence in DeFi crypto projects that combine transparent tokenomics with practical functionality. Mutuum Finance’s upcoming protocol rollout on the Sepolia Testnet later this year has amplified that interest, positioning it as one of the most closely watched new crypto ventures of 2025.

Phase 6 Nears Completion as Price Increase Looms

The project’s structured presale has followed a clear step-based pricing model designed to reward early supporters and ensure predictable growth. Phase 6, which currently prices MUTM tokens at $0.035, is over 75% sold out, leaving only a small window before the next scheduled increase.

Once this phase concludes, the price will rise by 20% to $0.04 in Phase 7. The final listing price is planned at $0.06, nearly double the current rate — meaning early participants are still purchasing MUTM at a significant discount relative to the launch valuation.

This structured approach has not only built excitement but also created transparency, allowing participants to track progress in real time. Out of the total 4 billion MUTM supply, about 1.82 billion tokens have been allocated for presale, with more than 770 million already distributed.

The consistent progress demonstrates sustained participation across a diverse investor base — from small retail buyers to larger crypto funds seeking exposure to early-stage decentralized finance platforms.

Upcoming V1 Protocol Launch on Sepolia

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap continues to advance on schedule. The team recently confirmed via X that the V1 version of its lending and borrowing protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025.

The testnet release will introduce the essential building blocks of the system, including liquidity pools, mtTokens (deposit receipts that accumulate value through yield), and debt-tracking mechanisms. This initial version will support ETH and USDT, ensuring stability and reliable liquidity for early testing.

The testnet rollout will allow the development team to validate performance, optimize rates, and stress-test risk management systems before expanding to a full mainnet deployment. It represents a crucial stage in Mutuum Finance’s transition from a fundraising project into a fully functioning DeFi ecosystem.

Synchronizing Platform Launch and Token Listing

According to the team’s roadmap, Mutuum Finance plans to launch its platform and token at the same time — a coordinated approach designed to maximize early utility and market momentum.

Unlike many projects that release tokens long before their product is live, Mutuum Finance intends for the MUTM token to have immediate, tangible use cases on day one. This simultaneous debut could enhance liquidity, attract exchange interest, and establish a more stable trading environment once listing begins.

Some analysts note that synchronized token-platform launches often perform better post-listing, as user demand and transaction activity drive real utility rather than speculation. The added functionality from launch can also make a project more attractive to centralized and decentralized exchanges evaluating new listings.

If Mutuum Finance secures inclusion on major exchanges, both visibility and accessibility would expand significantly — an outcome that could benefit early holders while reinforcing confidence in the project’s fundamentals.

Building a Transparent and Engaged Community

Beyond its fundraising success, Mutuum Finance has invested in community transparency and engagement tools that foster a sense of participation among contributors. The project’s 24-hour leaderboard, for instance, ranks daily presale participants and rewards the top buyer each day with a $500 MUTM bonus. The leaderboard resets at 00:00 UTC, ensuring fair competition and sustained activity. Additionally, a broader top-50 leaderboard tracks overall contributions throughout the presale, offering ongoing recognition to high-value participants.

Alongside these features, the team has introduced a $100,000 giveaway open to all verified presale contributors. To qualify, users must invest at least $50 in MUTM tokens and complete basic participation tasks outlined on the official platform. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM.

These incentives not only keep investors active but also increase transparency, allowing the community to see exactly how participation levels evolve over time.

Mutuum Finance has already completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan Score. This independent review highlights a secure codebase and robust risk management design — critical benchmarks for any protocol preparing to handle live user funds.

The audit outcome strengthens investor trust and sets a professional tone ahead of the protocol’s deployment. In an environment where DeFi projects are often scrutinized for technical reliability, Mutuum Finance’s proactive verification process stands out as a sign of preparedness and operational maturity.

The project’s funding success has not only provided capital but also validated its roadmap strategy. With nearly $18 million raised, Mutuum Finance now has a substantial reserve to sustain ongoing development, audits, marketing, and post-launch liquidity initiatives.

The roadmap outlines four distinct development stages, of which Phase 1 — covering audits, presale setup, and initial education — has been completed. The project is now in Phase 2, focusing on protocol testing, platform refinement, and presale expansion. Subsequent stages will bring the mainnet release and exchange partnerships into focus, leading toward full operational deployment.

This measured rollout gives the team time to test functionality thoroughly while maintaining transparency with the community.

Market Outlook and Next Steps

Mutuum Finance’s presale performance suggests a high level of anticipation heading into the final quarter of the year. As Phase 6 approaches sell-out, new participants continue to join daily, pushing totals closer to the next price milestone.

Industry observers point out that such consistent inflows often precede heightened secondary-market attention once tokens begin trading. With the V1 Testnet confirmed for this year and simultaneous listing expected at launch, the project appears well-positioned to capture market interest during the next wave of DeFi crypto adoption.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a defining moment as it nears the end of Phase 6, with over 17,400 holders already on board and $17.9 million secured. The combination of strong community engagement, verified smart-contract security, and a coordinated launch strategy makes it one of the most notable new crypto projects to follow in 2025.

With only 25% of tokens left in the current stage, the upcoming 20% price increase to $0.04 underscores the project’s rising momentum. As the countdown continues, Mutuum Finance’s approach — linking real utility with measured execution — is setting a new example for how DeFi protocols can enter the market with both structure and credibility.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers