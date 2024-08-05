Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Smart Contracts in Preparation for Q4 2025 Testing

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on lending and borrowing infrastructure, has announced the completion of its core smart contracts as the team prepares for the V1 protocol testing phase targeted for Q4 2025. The milestone marks a key step in the project’s roadmap as development advances toward live testnet deployment.

According to the team, the first version of the Mutuum Finance protocol is planned to launch on the Sepolia testnet, introducing the project’s initial lending and borrowing functionality in a controlled testing environment before further expansion.

Halborn Security Review Underway

Following the completion of the protocol’s smart contracts, Mutuum Finance confirmed that its lending and borrowing contracts are currently undergoing a formal security review.

In a recent statement shared publicly, the team said:

“HalbornSecurity is reviewing Mutuum’s lending & borrowing contracts. Code is finalized and under formal analysis. We’ll provide regular updates and confirm the testnet launch window soon.”

Halborn Security is a blockchain security firm known for auditing smart contracts and protocol architectures. The review process is intended to assess the finalized codebase ahead of the upcoming V1 testnet release.

Core V1 Features

The V1 release of Mutuum Finance is expected to introduce a set of core protocol components designed to support decentralized lending and borrowing functionality on-chain.

At launch, the protocol’s core features are planned to include a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and an automated Liquidator Bot, alongside additional supporting infrastructure.

The Liquidity Pool allows users to supply assets to the protocol, creating on-chain liquidity that can be used for borrowing under predefined rules. In return for supplying assets, users will receive mtTokens , which represent their deposit position within the pool and reflect the status of their supplied assets.

When users borrow from the protocol, their obligations are represented through Debt Tokens, which track outstanding borrow positions and repayment status in a transparent, on-chain manner.

To support risk management and protocol stability, Mutuum Finance also plans to deploy an automated Liquidator Bot. This system is designed to monitor collateral positions and execute liquidations when predefined thresholds are breached, helping maintain solvency within the protocol.

For the initial V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet, ETH and USDT are expected to be the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral, selected for their liquidity, reliability, and widespread use within the DeFi ecosystem.

Phase 6 Nears Full Allocation With $19.3M Raised

Alongside development progress, Mutuum Finance continues to see activity across its token presale. The project reports that Phase 6 is nearing 100% allocation, reflecting sustained participation as the presale advances.

According to the latest figures shared by the team, the presale has raised over $19.3 million, with more than 18,400 holders participating across all phases to date.

The MUTM token price has followed a phased structure , increasing from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.035 in Phase 6. The project has also disclosed a planned launch price of $0.06, representing a 500% increase from the initial Phase 1 price.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced several ecosystem initiatives during the presale period. The team confirms that card purchases are currently supported, allowing participants to acquire MUTM tokens without requiring prior crypto holdings.

On the security front, Mutuum Finance reports that a CertiK audit has been completed, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score, and that a $50,000 bug bounty program is active to incentivize responsible disclosure of potential vulnerabilities.

Roadmap Progress and Forward Outlook

According to the project’s roadmap, Phase 1 has been fully completed , while more than half of Phase 2 is now finished, with active development progressing toward Phase 3. The team has also outlined that in Phase 4 , the platform and the MUTM token are planned to go live around the same period, aligning protocol availability with token launch.

This alignment between platform deployment and token launch may increase the project’s visibility and could make MUTM more attractive for potential major exchange listings, which, if achieved, may contribute to broader awareness and increased demand for the token over time.

With smart contracts completed, a Halborn Security review underway, and Phase 6 of the presale nearing 100% allocation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a critical stage of its development cycle. As the project prepares for its Q4 2025 V1 testnet launch and the presale approaches its next pricing phase, market participants continue to monitor allocation levels as Phase 6 availability tightens.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers