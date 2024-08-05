Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Q4 2025 V1 Launch as Phase 6 Nears Completion With Over 18,000 Holders

Dubai, UAE , Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The decentralized finance sector continues to evolve rapidly, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has positioned itself among the most active and well-structured projects in 2025. The team has officially confirmed that the V1 version of its lending and borrowing protocol will launch in Q4 2025, marking a key milestone in its development timeline.

This announcement comes as the project’s presale approaches another major achievement — Phase 6 is now nearly sold out, with over 18,000 holders already onboard and more than $18.45 million raised. The speed of growth in participation and allocation reflects the growing confidence among early supporters, as Mutuum Finance prepares to deliver its first functional release on the Sepolia Testnet.

Rapid Presale Expansion and Key Metrics

Since its launch in early 2025, Mutuum Finance has seen one of the most consistent presale progressions in the DeFi space. The project started at a token price of $0.01 in Phase 1, and demand has driven the current Phase 6 price to $0.035 — a 250% increase from its starting point.

Out of a total 4 billion MUTM tokens, 45.5% (1.82 billion) are allocated to the presale. This allocation is fixed, and once the tokens for each phase are sold, the price automatically increases in the next stage. With Phase 6 now over 83% allocated, the transition to Phase 7 is expected soon, where the token price will rise to $0.04.

The project’s growth is backed by solid metrics. It has already attracted more than 18,000 holders, sold roughly 790 million tokens, and raised over $18.45 million. The rising participation rate signals strong market interest and indicates that early adopters are positioning themselves ahead of the upcoming testnet release.

A Closer Look at What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance operates through two complementary lending models, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P), forming the foundation of its decentralized credit system. Together, these mechanisms provide both flexibility and balance, ensuring smooth liquidity flow, efficient capital use, and risk diversification across the protocol.

In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users deposit assets like ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens automatically accrue yield as borrowers draw from the pool, allowing lenders to earn passive income directly through smart contracts.

The system’s variable interest rate is determined by the utilization rate, the ratio of borrowed to total liquidity. When utilization is low, borrowing costs remain low to encourage activity. When utilization rises, interest rates increase to attract new deposits and motivate borrowers to repay, keeping the market balanced. This dynamic structure ensures that capital is always efficiently deployed without requiring intermediaries.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system offers a more customized lending experience by directly connecting individual lenders and borrowers through smart contracts. Borrowers can set their own loan terms, including collateral asset, loan duration, interest type, and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, while lenders select offers that match their preferred risk and return profile.

P2P loans can use either variable or stable rates, with stable rates providing predictable repayment costs, calculated as a weighted average of current variable rates plus a premium for rate stability. To maintain fairness, the protocol may rebalance stable rates if the market shifts significantly, preventing excessive discrepancies between stable and variable lending conditions.

While the P2C model suits high-liquidity assets and supports fast, automated borrowing, the P2P model is ideal for smaller or less liquid tokens, where isolated markets help reduce systemic risk. Together, these models give Mutuum Finance the ability to serve both large-scale liquidity providers and individual users seeking flexible credit solutions.

A Major Milestone

The V1 protocol, confirmed for launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, is the next big step in Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. This version will introduce the essential components of the ecosystem, including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. These features will form the foundation of Mutuum’s lending operations and risk management system.

At launch, the platform will support ETH and USDT as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateralization. These assets were chosen for their liquidity and established market presence, ensuring a stable and reliable testing environment before expanding to additional tokens in later versions.

The V1 rollout is more than just a technical release — it marks the transition from concept to working product. Community members and early presale participants will soon be able to interact with the protocol, test its functionality, and provide feedback before the mainnet version is deployed.

This move demonstrates real progress in development, setting Mutuum Finance apart from DeFi crypto projects that remain in the presale phase for extended periods without delivering tangible results.

Building Momentum Ahead of Mainnet

The combination of strong presale demand, clear roadmap milestones, and transparent development updates has made Mutuum Finance one of the most closely followed new crypto projects in 2025. With Phase 6 nearing full completion, the anticipation for the next phase and the V1 protocol launch continues to build.

Mutuum Finance’s focus on functional delivery and community involvement has created steady momentum, rather than short-lived hype. Its approach, pairing real development progress with structured fundraising, signals maturity and long-term commitment in a market often driven by speculation.

The upcoming testnet will serve as the foundation for Mutuum’s future growth, setting the stage for mainnet deployment and expanded lending markets in 2026. As of now, the project stands as one of the potential best crypto to watch in its stage that combines solid funding, a detailed roadmap, and visible progress toward launch.

