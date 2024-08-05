Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Expands Over 17,600 Investors Base Ahead of V1 Lending Protocol Release

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interest in decentralized finance has surged again in 2025, with many investors now turning their focus toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM) — a new DeFi crypto project that’s building momentum ahead of its first product release.

Mutuum Finance aims to reshape how crypto lending and borrowing work, offering a simple, non-custodial system powered by smart contracts. Its rapid growth in both funding and community size shows how investor confidence has strengthened in recent months, positioning it among the top crypto projects to watch before Q4 2025.

Presale Continues to Expand Toward

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, where each MUTM token is priced at $0.035. The next phase will raise the price to $0.04, and the confirmed launch price is $0.06, a 500% token appreciation for phase 1 participants.

Out of the 4 billion total tokens, 45.5% (1.82 billion) are reserved for the presale. This structured allocation has helped create a transparent fundraising model that appeals to both retail and institutional buyers. Each presale stage has sold out faster than the one before, signaling growing confidence as the team progresses toward its first live deployment.

The project has already raised more than $18.2 million, with over 17,600 investors participating. These numbers make Mutuum Finance one of the largest and most active presales in DeFi this year.

Part of this momentum comes from Mutuum Finance’s clear roadmap, professional communication, and measurable milestones. Unlike many early-stage projects that rely only on marketing, Mutuum Finance has focused on steady, verifiable progress — a factor that helps explain its consistent growth.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

At its foundation, Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built around transparency and safety. The platform enables users to lend or borrow crypto assets without intermediaries, relying entirely on smart contracts for automation and trust.

The system operates through a dual model designed to serve different user needs. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users deposit tokens into a shared liquidity pool and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens automatically earn yield as borrowers repay interest. For example, a user depositing 1 ETH might receive 1 mtETH, which grows in value over time as lending activity increases.

The second model is Peer-to-Peer (P2P), which allows users to create direct lending agreements for less common assets. It gives both parties more control over loan terms while maintaining full on-chain transparency and security.

Together, these models give Mutuum Finance the flexibility of a traditional market — but without middlemen. The result is a fairer and more efficient way to lend and borrow crypto, appealing to both everyday users and more experienced DeFi investors.

Focus on Stability and Risk Control

Every asset supported on Mutuum Finance is carefully managed with preset Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, liquidation thresholds, and borrow caps to maintain protocol health. Stable assets such as ETH and USDT can reach up to 75% LTV, while more volatile tokens have lower ratios to reduce risk.

If a user’s collateral drops too far in value, the system automatically triggers a liquidation event, protecting lenders and preserving liquidity. These liquidations are handled through Mutuum’s upcoming Liquidator Bot, a built-in automation feature that ensures quick responses to market changes.

The platform plans to rely on decentralized oracle networks such as Chainlink to track real-time asset prices. This integration helps guarantee accurate pricing and protects users from manipulation or delayed updates. Such a focus on safety and precision makes Mutuum Finance stand out from other new crypto projects that often overlook risk management in their early stages.

Certified Security and Transparent Presale Structure

Mutuum Finance has taken extra steps to establish credibility before launch. The project underwent a CertiK audit, earning an impressive 90/100 Token Score. This independent audit helps confirm the quality and safety of the project’s code — a major reassurance for investors.

In addition, the team introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program, rewarding security researchers for responsibly identifying and reporting code vulnerabilities. These measures show that Mutuum Finance is approaching its launch with a professional mindset, prioritizing stability over speculation.

The presale itself is also structured for transparency. Each stage has a fixed price and token allocation, meaning that as demand increases, the remaining supply sells out faster and the next stage opens at a higher price. This clear system encourages early participation without artificial inflation.

To keep engagement high, the team launched a 24-hour leaderboard where the top daily presale contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens. The feature adds a competitive element while maintaining full visibility for participants.

V1 Launch and Long-Term Vision

The V1 protocol is scheduled to go live on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version will introduce the project’s main components, including the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and the automated Liquidator Bot. Initially, it will support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

After successful testing, Mutuum Finance plans to expand to more assets and explore multi-chain deployment. The team’s roadmap also includes a USD-pegged stablecoin, backed by overcollateralized loans, and integration with Layer-2 networks to reduce fees and improve scalability.

With over 80% of Phase 6 tokens already sold, excitement around the presale continues to grow. Each phase brings the project closer to its mainnet launch, and the steady rise in price adds to the sense of urgency among potential investors.

What makes this even more notable is that the demand is organic — driven by transparency, product readiness, and proven development progress rather than speculative hype. As Phase 6 edges toward completion, the project’s visibility continues to rise across social channels and DeFi news outlets.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers