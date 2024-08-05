Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Phase 6 Completion After Raising $18 Million and Building a 17,500+ Strong Investor Base

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rapidly emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on Ethereum, has reached another key milestone, surpassing $18 million raised and growing its investor base to over 17,500 holders. With more than 80% of Phase 6 now sold out, the project is fast approaching its next 20% token price increase, marking one of the strongest community-backed presales in the DeFi sector this year. The announcement comes as Mutuum Finance continues to build momentum ahead of its upcoming V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, a development that positions it firmly among the most promising new cryptocurrencies of 2025.

What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an upcoming decentralized lending and borrowing platform built to make crypto-based lending markets more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly. It allows users to lend digital assets to earn interest or borrow against their existing holdings — all managed by secure, automated smart contracts.

At its core, Mutuum Finance operates through a liquidity model that directly connects lenders and borrowers via smart contract–powered pools. By removing middlemen, it improves capital efficiency and makes yield generation seamless. This setup lets users retain full control of their assets while earning passive income, advancing the project’s goal of creating a safer and more inclusive DeFi ecosystem for users worldwide.

Presale Progress: Phase 6 Nearing Completion

The Mutuum Finance presale has been progressing rapidly since its launch, with investor participation now exceeding 17,500 holders and total funding surpassing $18 million. According to the official dashboard, over 80% of Phase 6 is already sold out, leaving limited availability before the next stage begins. Once the phase closes, the token price will increase by 20%, adding urgency for those looking to secure an early position before the next jump.

The presale has followed a fixed-price, fixed-allocation structure, meaning that each phase comes with a defined token price and supply. As demand accelerates, each stage has been selling out faster than the previous one — a clear signal of growing investor confidence. From the initial price of $0.01 in Phase 1 to the planned $0.06 launch price, early investors stand to benefit from an impressive 500% potential gain when the token reaches its public listing value.

This steady progression reflects the project’s strong fundamentals and disciplined rollout strategy — a combination that continues to attract both retail and early-stage institutional interest in the DeFi space.

New Feature: Buy MUTM with Card

To make investing even more accessible, Mutuum Finance recently introduced a new payment option allowing users to buy MUTM tokens directly with a debit or credit card. This simplifies the process for newcomers who may not hold cryptocurrency yet.

The team provided step-by-step instructions on their official X (Twitter) account, showing how investors can seamlessly complete the purchase through the Mutuum Finance presale dashboard. This move lowers the entry barrier and broadens the project’s appeal, enabling more users to participate without needing to navigate exchanges or on-chain swaps.

Mutuum Finance has also continued to strengthen community engagement through its 24-hour leaderboard feature, which rewards the top 50 presale participants based on their contributions. This system adds a layer of friendly competition, encouraging consistent activity while maintaining transparency in real time.

The leaderboard updates daily and has become a focal point for community involvement, boosting visibility on social platforms and further fueling investor enthusiasm. It also complements the ongoing $100,000 giveaway campaign, which incentivizes long-term holders and presale participants ahead of the project’s mainnet phase.

Protocol V1 Launch on Sepolia Testnet

The next major development on Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is the launch of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This event will mark the transition from theory to live testing — validating the performance, reliability, and security of the lending and borrowing system in a real blockchain environment.

Testnet launches are a crucial stage for DeFi platforms, allowing developers and users to verify how core mechanisms perform under realistic conditions before full deployment on the Ethereum mainnet. For Mutuum Finance, it’s a critical step that will showcase the maturity of its codebase, risk controls, and interest rate models, setting the foundation for a smooth mainnet rollout in 2026.

According to the project’s roadmap, the first development phase is now complete, and the team is preparing for the simultaneous launch of the platform and token listing. This synchronized approach could significantly strengthen Mutuum Finance’s market entry by aligning utility with liquidity from day one.

Such a strategy may also increase the project’s chances of securing listings on major exchanges, which would enhance visibility, attract larger trading volumes, and potentially drive post-launch price appreciation. Combined with the growing presale momentum and active user base, this puts Mutuum Finance in a strong position to emerge as one of the top DeFi tokens to watch in 2025.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to demonstrate impressive growth and investor confidence, with $18 million raised and more than 17,500 holders joining the project so far. With Phase 6 already 80% sold out, investors have a limited window before the next 20% price increase as Phase 7 begins.

Between its upcoming V1 protocol launch, simplified card purchase option, and strong community-driven initiatives, Mutuum Finance stands out as a DeFi project building real momentum ahead of its mainnet debut. As the presale nears its final stages, early participants may be positioning themselves ahead of what could become one of the most successful DeFi token launches of 2025.

