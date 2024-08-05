Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 6 Allocation Reaches 99% as FOMO Builds Ahead of Phase 7

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New crypto coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a major presale milestone, raising over $19.4 million as Phase 6 surpasses 99% sold out. With only a small portion of tokens remaining at the current price level, attention is now shifting toward the upcoming Phase 7, which is expected to introduce a 20% token price increase. As availability tightens, market observers note rising FOMO as buyers rush to secure entry before the next pricing tier begins.

Presale Progress Accelerates as Phase 6 Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance’s presale has followed a structured, multi-phase model designed to reward early participation while steadily increasing valuation as the project advances. Phase 6, priced at $0.035, is now effectively in its final stretch, with more than 99% of the allocation already sold.

According to the project, once Phase 6 reaches full allocation, the presale will move into Phase 7, where the MUTM token price is set to increase by 20%, rising to $0.04. This step-up structure has been a consistent feature throughout the presale and has contributed to accelerating demand as each phase approaches its limit.

With Phase 6 availability shrinking rapidly, participants are closely monitoring the remaining supply, as opportunities to enter at the current price are becoming increasingly limited.

MUTM Tokenomics and Price Progression

Mutuum Finance’s presale pricing highlights a clear progression in valuation. The MUTM token initially launched in Phase 1 at $0.01, offering early participants the lowest possible entry point. Since then, the token price has steadily increased across presale phases, reaching $0.035 in Phase 6.

This represents a 250% increase from the Phase 1 price to the current Phase 6 level. Looking ahead, the project has disclosed a planned launch price of $0.06, which would mark a 500% increase from the earliest presale entry price.

With Phase 7 expected to raise the price to $0.04, buyers entering after Phase 6 may face higher costs, reinforcing the urgency surrounding the final allocation of the current phase.

Alongside strong presale momentum, Mutuum Finance continues to see rapid growth in its community. The project now reports over 18,500 holders, reflecting expanding participation across all presale phases. In addition, total funds raised have now surpassed nearly $20 million, positioning Mutuum Finance among the more notable DeFi presales of 2025.

What Is Mutuum Finance?

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on building a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol. The platform is designed to allow users to lend and borrow crypto assets directly on-chain using smart contracts, without relying on centralized intermediaries.

The protocol aims to automate core DeFi functions such as asset deposits, collateralized borrowing, interest accrual, and liquidations in a transparent and trust-minimized way.

V1 Protocol Development Targeted for Q4 2025

Beyond the presale, the Mutuum Finance team is actively working on the development of its V1 protocol, which is planned to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The first version of the protocol is expected to include several core features, such as:

A Liquidity Pool for supplying assets

mtTokens, which represent user deposit positions

Debt tracking infrastructure for borrowed positions

An automated liquidation system designed to help maintain protocol stability

These components form the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing engine and are intended to be tested in a controlled environment before broader deployment.

The Mutuum Finance team has confirmed that the protocol’s core smart contracts are now fully finalized. According to public statements shared by the team on X, the finalized codebase is currently undergoing a formal security review by Halborn Security, a well-known blockchain security firm.

The team has indicated that once the audit process is completed, the V1 testnet launch window will be officially announced, providing greater clarity on the next development milestone.

Roadmap Alignment and Exchange Listing Potential

According to the project’s roadmap, Mutuum Finance plans to launch the platform and the MUTM token around the same time. This coordinated approach may improve early utility and visibility, which could increase the project’s chances of securing listings on major crypto exchanges.

Launching with live functionality from the outset is often viewed as a positive signal in the market, as it allows participants to interact with the product rather than relying solely on future promises.

With Phase 6 now over 99% sold out, more than $20 million raised, and a 20% price increase approaching in Phase 7, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a critical moment in its presale cycle. As remaining tokens at the $0.035 price level become scarce, FOMO continues to build among participants watching the final allocation.

As development progresses toward a Q4 2025 V1 testnet launch and the presale moves closer to its next pricing tier, attention remains firmly focused on Mutuum Finance’s next steps—especially as Phase 6 availability rapidly disappears.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

