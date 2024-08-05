Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progresses Through Roadmap Phase 2 Ahead of V1 Protocol Rollout

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as it moves through Phase 2 of its roadmap, continuing to attract investors ahead of its much-anticipated V1 protocol rollout. The project’s presale remains one of the most talked-about developments in the DeFi space this quarter, driven by its structured approach, strong fundamentals, and growing community interest.

Presale Momentum Accelerates

The Mutuum Finance presale has already raised more than $18 million, with over 17,500 holders participating so far. The token is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% increase from its initial launch price of $0.01. Each stage of the presale features a fixed price and limited allocation, meaning that when a stage sells out, the price automatically steps up to the next level.

This model rewards early participants and creates constant movement toward the next price point. Investors understand that once Phase 6 closes, the price will rise again to $0.04 in Phase 7, with a final launch price set at $0.06.

Such progress has also drawn attention from larger investors. In recent days, on-chain data shows whale inflows surpassing $100,000 in a 24-hour period — a strong signal of institutional-scale confidence. It also hints that the final presale phases could close faster than expected.

Why the Demand Keeps Rising

Part of this rapid growth comes from Mutuum Finance’s straightforward value proposition. It is building a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol that combines two lending models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets for popular tokens like ETH and USDT, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated markets for niche assets.

This dual-market setup means users can either earn yield by depositing assets into liquidity pools or create custom lending terms through the P2P marketplace. All activity is managed through smart contracts, with over-collateralization rules ensuring loan safety.

Depositors receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipt tokens redeemable 1:1 for the underlying asset plus accrued interest. Borrowers, meanwhile, use Debt Tokens to represent outstanding obligations. These on-chain mechanics make Mutuum Finance’s model both transparent and scalable.

The platform also features an internal buy-and-distribute mechanism, where part of the protocol’s revenue is used to purchase MUTM on the open market. The acquired tokens are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This system not only rewards active users but also builds long-term buying pressure on the token itself.

Approaching the V1 Protocol Launch

The next big milestone for Mutuum Finance is the V1 protocol launch, scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia Testnet. This rollout will include all of the protocol’s main components: the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot.

In the beginning, ETH and USDT will be supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral use — chosen because of their deep liquidity and reliability. Once testing concludes, the team plans to expand to additional stablecoins and major cryptocurrencies.

The V1 testnet release represents a pivotal shift from concept to tangible product. Many often note that when a DeFi project delivers a working product, investor confidence tends to surge. Combined with Mutuum Finance’s completed CertiK audit (90 / 100 Token Scan score) and public bug-bounty program, this launch could position MUTM for broader recognition across the crypto market.

How Mutuum Finance Generates Real Value

Mutuum Finance isn’t just a token presale; it’s a developing ecosystem with built-in revenue flows. Lending activity on the platform will generate protocol fees, which in turn fund token buybacks and staking dividends. In short, the more lending that occurs — or the higher the borrowing activity — the more revenue the protocol earns, and the more rewards flow to $MUTM holders.

Interest rates inside Mutuum Finance’s liquidity pools are determined by utilization rate — how much capital is borrowed relative to the total pool. When capital is abundant, rates remain low, encouraging borrowers to take loans. When capital is scarce, rates rise, drawing more deposits and motivating borrowers to repay debt.

In certain markets, Mutuum Finance may also offer stable borrowing rates, giving users predictable repayment costs. These fixed-rate options start higher than variable rates but remain constant until a rebalance is triggered — typically if variable rates rise 10% or more above the stable level.

Easy Access and Growing Visibility

In another major update, MUTM tokens can now be purchased directly by card with no purchase limits, making participation even easier. This move simplifies onboarding for users who prefer traditional payment methods instead of crypto transfers.

The team’s transparency, combined with fast-moving presale phases, has helped Mutuum Finance emerge as a top crypto to watch before the next 20% price increase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is no longer an early concept — it’s a rapidly advancing DeFi protocol nearing its first live release. With Phase 6 almost sold out, whale participation increasing, and the V1 Testnet launch approaching, momentum continues to build.

At $0.035 per token, the presale offers one of the most attractive entry points before the official launch at $0.06. If demand keeps accelerating, Mutuum Finance could soon join the ranks of other DeFi success stories that turned early backers into major winners.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers