Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reveals Core Components for V1 Lending Protocol as It Attracts Over 17,500 Holders

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project, continues to gain momentum as it prepares for the launch of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The project has already drawn attention for its detailed roadmap, transparent presale structure, and rapid growth in community participation.

With more than 17,500 holders and over $18 million raised, Mutuum Finance has become one of the most active presales of 2025. The team recently revealed new details about the upcoming V1 protocol, confirming that it will include key components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot — all essential features for a fully functional lending ecosystem.

A Structured Presale With Clear Growth

Mutuum Finance’s presale continues to stand out for its clarity and consistency. Out of the total 4 billion MUTM tokens, 45.5% (around 1.82 billion) are allocated for presale. So far, over 780 million tokens have been sold, reflecting strong investor engagement throughout all phases.

The presale operates on a fixed-price, fixed-allocation system, ensuring transparency and stability. Each phase has a set token supply and price. When one phase sells out, the price automatically moves to the next level. This prevents sudden fluctuations and rewards early buyers with better entry points.

Currently, Phase 6 of the presale is priced at $0.035, and it is already over 76% allocated. Once this phase sells out, the next price step will bring the token closer to its confirmed launch price of $0.06. From the initial presale price of $0.01, early participants have already seen MUTM appreciation of 2.5x, with more upside expected as the project nears completion of its presale stages.

The transparent model has become one of Mutuum Finance’s key strengths. Every transaction is verifiable on-chain, and all presale metrics are displayed publicly. This open approach has helped attract a growing number of long-term holders and larger investors seeking early exposure.

V1 Lending Protocol Details

The upcoming V1 protocol is the centerpiece of Mutuum Finance’s development. It will launch first on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, allowing users to test the main features before the mainnet release.

The protocol is designed around a dual lending structure, which supports both large and small crypto assets. The first part of the system focuses on pooled lending markets, where users can deposit assets like ETH or USDT to earn interest. Depositors receive mtTokens, which function as yield-bearing ERC-20 receipts that grow in value as borrowers repay their loans.

The second part of the system will allow users to borrow funds through isolated loan markets with flexible terms. Each loan is over-collateralized, meaning borrowers must deposit more value than they borrow. This setup keeps the system solvent and helps protect lenders from potential defaults.

A Liquidator Bot will automatically handle liquidations when collateral falls below the required threshold, ensuring stability and fairness for all participants. Together, these components create a reliable on-chain lending protocol that operates without intermediaries.

Building Trust Through Security

Security and transparency remain core priorities for the Mutuum Finance team. The project has completed an independent audit with CertiK, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score. This audit verified the safety and reliability of the project’s smart contracts before deployment.

In addition, Mutuum Finance operates a $50,000 bug bounty program that encourages ethical developers to identify potential vulnerabilities ahead of launch. This proactive security approach helps ensure the protocol remains stable and resistant to exploits.

These measures have made Mutuum Finance one of the most security-focused DeFi projects currently in development. Combined with its open presale model and detailed roadmap updates, the project has earned trust from a wide range of investors entering during the early stages.

Community Growth and Transparency

Community engagement plays a central role in Mutuum Finance’s strategy. The project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks presale contributions in real time. Each day’s top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens, encouraging consistent participation and rewarding active supporters.

This leaderboard system also adds a layer of transparency, allowing everyone to see exactly how much has been raised and who the top contributors are. The approach has helped maintain strong momentum throughout the presale, even as later stages approach higher token prices.

With over 17,500 holders, Mutuum Finance now ranks among the most active presales in the DeFi market. The community’s steady growth has been a major factor behind its success, especially during a period when many early-stage crypto projects struggle to build trust or maintain interest.

Roadmap Progress and Future Plans

Mutuum Finance has approached its development roadmap with a clear, step-by-step strategy. Phase 1 focused on establishing the foundation for the project — including the initiation of the presale, the completion of the smart contract audit, marketing campaigns, and the creation of educational content for the community.

The project has now moved into Phase 2, which centers on building the technical infrastructure for the V1 protocol. This includes smart contract coding, DApp front-end design, and back-end architecture to handle real-time transactions and lending data.

Once these core systems are completed and tested, the team plans to move forward with advanced features, such as risk parameter implementation, liquidity analytics, and a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by on-chain collateral.

The stablecoin will provide a reliable base for borrowing and repayment while reducing exposure to price swings. By combining this with oracle systems such as Chainlink, Mutuum Finance will ensure that all asset prices and collateral values are accurate in real time.

Growing Demand

As the presale enters its final stages, investor activity continues to rise. Large purchases — including multiple six-figure transactions — have been recorded in recent weeks, showing growing interest from whales and early-stage investors who see potential in the project’s DeFi model.

With the token still priced at $0.035, many investors are viewing this as one of the last chances to enter before the price rises to $0.06. The approaching V1 testnet launch, combined with the transparency of its presale and strong development record, has fueled a sense of urgency across the community.

Mutuum Finance has already demonstrated consistent delivery across every phase of its roadmap. With over $18 million raised, an audited foundation, and an upcoming testnet that showcases its lending capabilities, the project continues to attract attention as one of the most promising new crypto of 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



