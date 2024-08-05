NanoXplore Announces Nima Moghimian as Chief Technology Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Nima Moghimian to Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”).

Nima brings both scientific depth and executive experience to his new role as Chief Technology Officer. His appointment reflects over a decade of proven leadership at the helm of NanoXplore’s technology strategy and his ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable materials and energy storage solutions. His leadership has shaped the company’s R&D roadmap, established its global IP portfolio, and guided the regulatory and certification strategies that enabled NanoXplore’s products to achieve broad industrial adoption.

Since joining the company in 2015 as one of its first scientists, Nima has played a pivotal role in developing the company’s proprietary graphene and advanced materials platforms and guiding its evolution from an early-stage startup to a global leader in advanced materials. Appointed head of corporate R&D in 2017, he has since overseen all of NanoXplore’s technology-driven activities, including product development, intellectual property, regulatory affairs, and product certification across all business units and subsidiaries.

Since March 2024, Nima has served as a Director on the Board of PRIMA Québec, contributing to the province’s advanced materials innovation strategy.

Nima earned his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Victoria, an M.Sc. in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology from the University of Barcelona, and a B.A.Sc. in Materials Science and Engineering from Sharif University of Technology.

Rocco Marinaccio CEO of NanoXplore stated: I’m thrilled by Nima’s well-deserved promotion. I have no doubt he will continue to play a vital role in guiding NanoXplore toward profitability while reinforcing our leadership in the graphene sector. Nima has been instrumental in developing our fully patented Dry-Process Graphene, which will be a key driver of the company’s growth. Moreover, his extensive expertise in IP, technology and product portfolio will be invaluable as we execute NanoXplore’s strategy”

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense and industrial markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

