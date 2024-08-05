National Music Centre Opens Montreal Satellite Hub, Strengthening Ties with Francophone Music Scene

MONTREAL, Quebec and CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Music Centre (NMC) is deepening its connection with Canada’s Francophone music community through the opening of a satellite space in Montreal’s Latin Quarter, within the Quartier des Spectacles part of downtown.

Last night, as part of the official opening of NMC’s Montreal satellite space, MU, a registered charity transforming Montreal into an open-air museum, unveiled a mural by artist Mathieu Potvin, titled “Merci Beau Dommage.” The piece is part of the “Les bâtisseur·e·s culturel·le·s de Montréal” collection, which honours key figures who have helped shape the city’s cultural identity. With Beau Dommage showcased in the Quebec Music Hall of Fame exhibition at the National Music Centre in Calgary, the unveiling celebration was a symbolic first event for the new Montreal co-location.

Located in the same building as l’Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque (Adisq), the 3,000-square-foot Montreal space will serve as an anchor point for NMC’s growing activities in Eastern Canada, specifically in Quebec. The proximity to Adisq will help foster collaboration on a range of activities, including music industry events, professional development programs, workshops for industry professionals and artists, as well as other special pop-up events, exploring new opportunities to strengthen cultural ties, and support and amplify the work of Quebec-based creators and businesses.

“There’s no better time than now for nation-building and creating bridges between the East and the West. As a national organization, it’s vital that we not only amplify but actively engage with Canada’s diverse music communities,” said Andrew Mosker, NMC President and CEO. “Our new presence in Montreal reflects our commitment to strengthening relationships with Francophone creators, artists, businesses, industry partners, and audiences in the rich cultural hub of Quebec and other parts of Canada.”

“Our partnership with the NMC will create new opportunities for innovative projects, foster collaborations, and offer enriching musical experiences for Francophone communities from coast to coast,” adds Eve Paré, Executive Director of Adisq.

This expansion builds on an already strong relationship between NMC and Quebec’s music community. NMC’s Calgary home proudly houses the Adisq Hall of Fame, which celebrates Quebec’s music industry and Canadian Francophone artists, as well as the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Many Francophone artists have been celebrated through NMC’s exhibitions and supported through its artist residencies and live performance programs.

The Montreal space will also host a number of activities bringing NMC’s curatorial experience and storytelling approach to new audiences in Quebec. These efforts align with NMC’s national mandate to celebrate, preserve, and share the stories of Canadian music from coast to coast to coast.

By establishing a presence in Montreal, the National Music Centre is taking a meaningful step toward building stronger connections between Canada’s English and French-speaking music communities, and furthering its aspiration is to be present in other parts of Canada over the coming years.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s Adisq Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

About Adisq

Founded in 1978, Adisq is a key player in Quebec’s music and live performance industry. Representing over 200 companies, the association’s mission is to provide them with resources and support, while ensuring that the framework in which they operate fosters their growth, so that music and performances from Quebec can shine both locally and beyond our borders.



