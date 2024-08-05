National Police Federation Calls on Political Parties to Commit to Equitable Funding for RCMP in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial election campaign gets underway, the National Police Federation (NPF) is encouraged to see public safety play a prominent role in early commitments from political parties, particularly around police resourcing. These are welcome first steps, but the NPF stresses the critical importance of equitable funding for the RCMP compared to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC).

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians across the province have made it clear: they want to see any new government make new, tangible investments in policing, especially for the RCMP, which serves the majority of the province. Members of the NL RCMP are responsible for policing over 55% of the population across 80% of Newfoundland and Labrador’s landmass, often in rural and remote communities with diverse geography and access, combined with complex and increasing needs.

Recent public opinion research conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights in August 2025 reinforces this point: nearly 4 in 5 Newfoundlanders have a favourable view of the RCMP, and nearly two-thirds want to see a clear and transparent provincial policing plan ahead of the election. There is also strong support for equitable funding between the RCMP and the RNC.

Despite this, RCMP Members continue to work with fewer resources. In recent years, service calls in RCMP-served areas rose by 12%, and mental health-related calls surged by 70%. At the same time, the RCMP’s officer-to-resident ratio has declined, and its budget increased by just 15%, compared to a 22% increase for the RNC.

“These gaps reflect the growing strain on our Members, who are being asked to cover vast areas without the proper resources to do so,” said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation. “This is leading to burnout and risks officer and community safety, as these Members are forced to do more with less. The next government must correct the imbalance in policing investments to ensure all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are protected, especially those living outside urban centres.”

Allocating disproportionate resources to one police service over another limits the ability of all police to operate effectively and risks leaving rural communities behind. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what has been happening in recent years, and it’s a trend the next government must reverse.

Although several party platforms include promises to increase police resourcing, the wording of some imply that the existing resourcing gap between RCMP and RNC could continue or even grow. This would further strain already overextended RCMP officers and put the health and safety of the communities they serve at risk.

Under the Provincial Police Services Agreement between the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Public Safety Canada, the province can request additional RCMP Members at any time, provided they earmark the necessary funding. No contract renegotiation is needed. The mechanisms to request and roll out additional RCMP Members in Newfoundland and Labrador’s rural and remote communities are already in place; what’s needed now is a clear commitment and the political will to act.

“We urge all political parties to be clear and specific about their intentions to strengthen RCMP resourcing in this election,” added Sauvé. “Residents in RCMP-served communities deserve the same level of safety and service as those in urban centres. That starts with properly funding the officers who protect them every day.”

The National Police Federation will continue to advocate for evidence-based public safety policies and for fair, sustained investments in RCMP Members across Newfoundland and Labrador.

