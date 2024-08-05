Nearly Half of Canadians Would Ditch Turkey Dinner to Go to a Blue Jays Game

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nearly half of Canadians would skip Thanksgiving dinner to go to a Blue Jays game this weekend, a new survey shows.

And 52% of Gen Xers would pick the ballpark over turkey dinner.

The survey also found that roughly 50% of all Canadians would change their Thanksgiving dinner plans if a Blue Jays playoff game overlapped. Most of them plan to have the game in the background or pause or record the game to watch later.

“You can feel the energy and passion for the Blue Jays right across the country,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “As proud owners of Canada’s team, we’re thrilled to see fans making the Jays part of their Thanksgiving traditions.”

Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS are scheduled for Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday at Rogers Centre. Rogers is giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

The company is also giving away Blue Jays Postseason tickets to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat including a grand prize contest for each series that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers.com/bluejays to enter for a chance to win.

Survey conducted by Rogers from October 6-8, 2025 among a representative sample of 1,503 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.



