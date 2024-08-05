Nespresso Invites Coffee Lovers to Taste the Magic

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This festive season, Nespresso uncovers Magic in the Making, a celebration of every step, ritual and moment leading up to joyful gatherings, where coffee plays an integral part. This new collection includes a trio of limited-edition coffees—a black coffee and two new flavoured blends—alongside the new Barista Mixologist Stemmed Glasses and a selection of beloved Nespresso favourites that are sure to surprise and delight. Wrapped in vibrant packaging by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu, whose work draws inspiration from the coffee flower, this collection brings colour, craft, and a sense of wonder to the end-of-year celebrations.

The collection comes to life through Nespresso’s Atelier of Wonders, where machines spring to life and a magical conveyor belt sets the festive journey in motion. As Nespresso gifts are meticulously assembled at each station of the atelier, the campaign beautifully captures the cheerful moments of the season: the excitement of counting down the days, the joy of finding the perfect gifts, wrapping them with care, and preparing delightful recipes for the grand occasion. After all, a celebration transcends the day itself; it encompasses every enchanting moment along the way.

Irresistible coffees for a limited time only

Inspired by the magic of the festive season, Nespresso unveils its Festive Collection of limited-edition coffees, including two flavoured blends, crafted to surprise every taste in the household.

The Festive Espresso for Original and Festive Double Espresso for Vertuo open a world of marvel, boasting an exquisite Arabica blend of African coffees from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya. With an aromatic symphony of cereal and fruity notes, enhanced by delicate woody and caramel undertones, this coffee can be enjoyed on its own or as a Latte Macchiato.

Embark on a journey filled with wonders with the Sweet Almond and Hibiscus Flavoured coffee. This unexpected flavoured blend captures the delightful flavour of sweet almond, followed by a floral aftertaste of hibiscus. Or, enchant your senses with the Cinnamon and Candied Tamarind Flavoured coffee. The delightful warmth of spicy cinnamon and the sweet, jammy flavour of tamarind create a harmonious blend that embodies the essence of the season.

Thoughtful gifts and indulgent treats

It would not be the festive season without Nespresso’s beloved Advent Calendars, specially designed for exploring new coffees and rediscovering old favourites, available for both Original and Vertuo lovers. Each featuring a stunning design by Thandiwe Muriu, this year’s Advent Calendars promise to bring joy to every door open, most especially on the last day, with an exclusive collector’s gift available only within the calendars.

Nespresso also introduces the new Barista Mixologist Stemmed Glasses, ideal for elevating table settings on special occasions and experimenting with new, tasty recipes. And there is more: Nespresso adorns its classic Coffee Mug with an exquisite embossing of Muriu’s elegant coffee flower-inspired pattern, making it the perfect collectible gift for someone you love– and who loves Nespresso.

Additionally, Nespresso offers a limited-edition box of delicious chocolates with cocoa nibs. Whether a treat for someone you love or a self-indulgent delight, this is a sure crowd pleaser.

A sprinkle of wonder: this season’s recipes

Nespresso adds an extra touch of magic with new recipes designed to elevate its limited-edition coffees and flavours. The Cinnamon Cloud Latte will enrich the Flavoured Cinnamon and Candied Tamarind flavour, transporting your senses to a comforting, cosy place. Meanwhile, the Golden Hibiscus Latte is an explosion of taste, embellishing the Flavoured Sweet Almond and Hibiscus. Coffee lovers can also indulge in Nespresso’s take on the mule cocktail, the Minted Coffee Mule which combines the Festive Espresso with lime, honey and ginger beer, complete with a sprig of fresh mint – this recipe comes in an alcoholic version if the party calls for it.

Nespresso Machines to create memories with

Offering a Nespresso machine is offering a timeless gift that elevates any coffee experience. Whether you opt for the sophisticated Vertuo Creatista known for its versatility or the elegant Pixie, celebrated for its industrial style and simplicity, gifting a Nespresso machine ensures that every coffee lover can indulge in their passion. With a model to suit every preference, it remains the quintessential gift to those who appreciate exceptional coffee.

The Nespresso festive boutique experience

Available in all boutiques, Canadians are invited to immerse themselves in the festive spirit by discovering the holiday collection through delightful coffee tastings. Consumers will also have the opportunity to participate in masterclasses at over 10 locations across Canada, with advance registration required. Gift boxes and bags will also accompany every purchase, adding an extra touch of joy to the holiday shopping experience.

Nespresso’s Magic in the Making launches online and in Nespresso boutiques starting October 30, 2025, and will be available for a limited time.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14’000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

