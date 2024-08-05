NetraMark Announces Partnership with Pentara to Detect Anomalous Site and Participant Behavior and Safeguard Clinical Trial Integrity

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials and Pentara Corporation (“Pentara”), a company offering clinical data analysis services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries today announced they have entered into an agreement.

NetraMark, in collaboration with Pentara, will be co-branding and launching a novel site intelligence tool as part of a joint initiative to enhance clinical trial integrity through advanced AI-driven anomaly detection. The tool integrates information-theoretic variability, singleton occurrence frequencies, and co-association penalties to derive a Paradox Risk score for anomaly detection at the participant level. This enables the detection of anomalous participants and assessment of site-level irregularities. The framework identifies site-level integrity and anomalous risks using only pre-randomization data. Undetected data integrity issues can distort efficacy signals and threaten the validity of study conclusions.

Pentara has established itself as an industry leader and innovator in degenerative diseases. Pentara’s decision to partner with NetraMark highlights its determination to leverage the latest innovative technologies to provide its clients with powerful analytical insights that drive clinical decision-making.

“We are excited to partner with NetraMark, which focuses on the responsible use of AI in clinical trials, and the implementation of regulatory-aligned AI strategies that provide data-driven insights to guide success throughout a trial. Applying this innovative technology demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality, efficient solutions to our clients that accelerate medical research,” commented Suzanne Hendrix, PhD, CEO at Pentara Corporation.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for NetraMark as we expand opportunities to leverage our AI technology to inform sponsors of potential areas of improvement in their trial design, beyond participant eligibility criteria and into earlier stages of development, such as pre-trial site selections and active trial site reporting,” shared Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, Founder, CTO/CSO at NetraMark.

NetraMark’s contributions are expected to enable Pentara to proactively mitigate early risks and implement scalable monitoring of sites with real-time alerts and targeted audits across trials. This collaboration is intended to enhance confidence in efficacy outcomes with adaptability to heterogeneous clinical trials and will focus on generating validated and explainable insights to optimize future trial design.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

For more NetraMark information, see the company’s website and follow NetraMark on LinkedIn .

About Pentara

Pentara offers statistical and data analysis services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Pentara focuses on providing high-quality, efficient, and compliant solutions, and aims to be a trusted partner to its clients, providing innovative solutions to improve drug development outcomes

Pentara statisticians are world leaders in innovative study design and analysis, ensuring that effective treatments succeed sooner and ineffective ones fail faster. Pentara’s quick turnaround time and independent confirmation provide companies with trusted statistical analyses for strategic decision-making. Pentara provides a statistical voice throughout the clinical trial process by bringing a statistical perspective to the process from study design and data management through report finalization.

Pentara’s clients are primarily small pharmaceutical and biotech companies, but also include academic groups, medium and large pharmaceutical companies. Projects include phase 1- phase 4 clinical trials. Pentara provides a strategic balance between cost and sample size by helping its clients reduce error in order to increase the efficiency of clinical trials.

For more Pentara information, see the company’s website

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential benefits of the partnership with Pentara, the ability of NetraMark’s AI technology to inform sponsors of areas of improvement in trial design, the potential enhancement of confidence in efficacy outcomes, the generation of validated and explainable insights to optimize future trial design, the development and commercialization of the site intelligence tool, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu – CFO | [email protected] | 403-681-2549



CBJ Newsmakers