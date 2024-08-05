New 2026 L&D Report Shows AI Adoption Outpacing Workforce Readiness, Critical Thinking, Leadership, and Mentorship Needs

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Together , the mentorship and peer-to-peer learning platform from Absorb Software , today released its Enterprise L&D in 2026: Trends and Predictions report , highlighting a seismic shift in the workplace driven by rapid advances in AI and automation. Based on responses from global HR and L&D leaders, the report reveals that while 61% of organizations have adopted or are testing AI in their L&D strategies, only 11% feel extremely confident in their future skills-building strategy—exposing a significant readiness gap.

The findings show that even as AI accelerates productivity and reshapes roles, its impact still depends on people—the capabilities they build, the adaptability they demonstrate, the leadership that guides them, and the human-centered learning experiences, such as mentoring, that enable performance. This confidence gap poses challenges for teams under increasing pressure to demonstrate workforce readiness, while also presenting untapped opportunities to transform technology investments into meaningful capability development.

“AI is transforming work at an unprecedented pace, and this year’s findings reinforce that people determine whether that transformation succeeds,” said Kimberly Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Absorb Software. “Today, organizations need employees who can think critically, lead confidently, and learn continuously. Mentorship strengthens these capabilities by giving people the support they need to adapt and perform in an AI-enabled workplace.”

The study takes a deep dive into 2026’s top L&D priorities, emerging skill gaps, AI readiness challenges, and the rising urgency of people-centric learning as the bridge between technological adoption and workforce capability.

Key Findings: Requirements for AI-Enabled Success

Skills training must accelerate: Strategic and critical thinking (56%), digital fluency (44%), and leadership skills (42%) remain the most critical capabilities for 2026, reflecting the shift toward AI-enabled roles. Yet only 11% of HR and L&D leaders feel extremely confident in their future skills-building strategy, indicating that capability development is not keeping pace with technological adoption. The report also highlights rising demand for adaptability, resilience, and emotional intelligence—human skills employees will need to interpret AI insights, navigate uncertainty, and collaborate effectively.

remain the most critical capabilities for 2026, reflecting the shift toward AI-enabled roles. Yet only 11% of HR and L&D leaders feel extremely confident in their future skills-building strategy, indicating that capability development is not keeping pace with technological adoption. The report also highlights rising demand for adaptability, resilience, and emotional intelligence—human skills employees will need to interpret AI insights, navigate uncertainty, and collaborate effectively. Leadership development remains the top priority: Leadership development is the #1 L&D priority for 2026 at 27%, followed by reskilling and upskilling (24%). Significant gaps persist: only 47% of employees strongly agree they know what’s expected of them, 31% feel encouraged in their development, 32% feel connected to their organization’s mission, and just 28% feel their opinions count (Gallup data). These findings reinforce the report’s call for performance enablement—supportive, ongoing, people-first leadership to guide teams through change.

Significant gaps persist: only 47% of employees strongly agree they know what’s expected of them, 31% feel encouraged in their development, 32% feel connected to their organization’s mission, and just 28% feel their opinions count (Gallup data). These findings reinforce the report’s call for performance enablement—supportive, ongoing, people-first leadership to guide teams through change. Organizational knowledge becomes more critical: As AI automates routine tasks, institutional knowledge—the “how” and “why” behind decisions—becomes increasingly valuable. Yet, 43.6% of organizations do not use any social learning programs , and nearly a quarter of those who do say their programs are ineffective (as mentioned in the Absorb 2025 State of Upskilling report ). Combined with low clarity on expectations, this signals that knowledge transfer remains one of the most underused levers during a period when context-rich, experience-based learning is most essential.

As AI automates routine tasks, , and nearly a quarter of those who do say their programs are ineffective (as mentioned in the Absorb 2025 State of Upskilling ). Combined with low clarity on expectations, this signals that knowledge transfer remains one of the most underused levers during a period when context-rich, experience-based learning is most essential. Technology must evolve to support people-first development: Modernizing learning technology is the third-highest L&D priority (18%), but readiness gaps persist. 36% of organizations have not yet integrated AI into their L&D programs or have no plans to integrate it, and only 22% of employees say their organization has shared a clear AI plan, and time pressures further limit readiness—41% of employees lack time to learn, and 37% of managers lack time to support development (Gallup data). The report underscores that modernization requires more than new tools—it depends on AI literacy, accessible data, cultural alignment, and learning that fits seamlessly into daily work.

Mentorship Emerges as the Critical “Human-in-the-Loop”

A common barrier emerges across all findings: organizations are struggling to translate skill needs, leadership expectations, and institutional knowledge into day-to-day capability—and this is where human support is essential. The report identifies mentorship as the mechanism that simultaneously strengthens skills, leadership, and organizational knowledge, with 77% of HR and L&D leaders saying formal mentorship will be critical for employee development in 2026. Mentorship provides what AI cannot: context-rich knowledge transfer that turns training into performance, coaching that sharpens decision-making and change navigation, the sharing of institutional wisdom that accelerates organizational learning, and the human guidance, emotional support, and confidence-building people need as they adapt to AI and new ways of working.

“Mentorship remains one of the most powerful ways people learn, yet many organizations still struggle to scale it effectively,” said Matthew Reeves, CEO and founder of Together. “This year’s findings show how quickly skill needs are evolving, and how essential human guidance is to help employees interpret change, build confidence, and apply new capabilities. When 91% of teams develop skills more effectively together, it’s clear that social learning isn’t optional—it’s infrastructure.”

“The report shows where learning is headed,” said Saravana Sivanandham, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Absorb Software. “Organizations are prioritizing critical thinking, leadership, and digital fluency, but success depends on how well they adapt learning systems to match those needs. AI is transforming how we personalize and measure learning, yet it’s the human connection that turns those insights into real capability. The future belongs to organizations that bring those two forces together.”

The report’s findings align with the recent launch of Mentoring in Absorb LMS, which integrates Together’s capabilities directly into Absorb’s learning ecosystem. Following Absorb’s 2024 acquisition of Together, the combined solution reflects the demand for development approaches that pair intelligent technology with human connection.

To access the full report, visit Enterprise L&D in 2026: Trends and Predictions .

