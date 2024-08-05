New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Toward V1 Launch as Phase 6 Surpasses 85%

Dubai, UAE , Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is steadily advancing toward one of its most important milestones to date. The team has confirmed that the V1 version of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, signaling the project’s transition from core development to live network testing. Interest in Mutuum Finance continues to grow as the platform moves closer to demonstrating its functionality. The upcoming launch is expected to showcase the protocol’s foundation, from liquidity pools to automated lending tools, setting the stage for broader adoption and marking a defining moment in its roadmap.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is creating a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol focused on transparency, efficiency, and sustainability. The platform is designed to allow users to lend digital assets to earn passive income or borrow funds using collateral, all through automated smart contracts that eliminate intermediaries. Its architecture features a dual lending structure, combining liquidity pools and user-matched borrowing markets.

In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-accruing tokens. For example, when a user deposits USDC, they receive mtUSDC, a token that grows in value as borrowers use the liquidity. This ensures passive and predictable income for depositors.

Mutuum Finance’s Peer-to-Peer (P2P) structure complements this by connecting individual lenders and borrowers directly. Interest rates in both systems are determined by utilization: when liquidity is abundant, rates stay low to encourage borrowing; when capital tightens, rates rise to attract new deposits and repayments.

Phase 6 Presale Continues Gaining Momentum

The presale for Mutuum Finance has shown steady and consistent progress since it began earlier this year. The project follows a fixed-price and fixed-allocation model, meaning that each phase must sell out before the next one begins at a slightly higher price. This approach keeps the process simple, transparent, and predictable for all participants. It also creates a sense of natural scarcity, encouraging early buyers to secure their positions before prices move higher.

The token first launched at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% rise from the starting point. This gradual and structured price increase shows how demand has continued to grow with each stage. It also reflects investor confidence in the long-term direction of the project as it moves closer to launch.

In total, 790 million MUTM tokens have already been sold, showing strong community participation across all phases. Out of the entire 4 billion token supply, about 45.5% (or 1.82 billion tokens) are allocated to the presale. This distribution ensures that a large portion of tokens goes directly to the community rather than being concentrated in a small number of wallets.

Mutuum Finance’s team has emphasized that this structure helps maintain fairness and accessibility while supporting long-term growth. Each phase represents a step toward broader adoption, and with new milestones approaching, the demand surrounding the presale continues to build rapidly.

Core Components and Roadmap

The upcoming V1 Sepolia Testnet launch represents a major step for the team. It will introduce the platform’s core modules, Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot — allowing users to interact with the system in a test environment before mainnet deployment. Initially, the protocol will support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral functions, with additional tokens planned for later versions.

This milestone is part of a clear roadmap that has guided Mutuum Finance since its inception. Phase 1 (Introducing Mutuum) laid the groundwork by launching the presale, organizing marketing campaigns and giveaways, completing the CertiK audit, and listing the project on major tracking platforms. These early steps helped build community awareness and establish a foundation of trust and transparency.

The project is now in Phase 2 (Building Mutuum), which focuses on the technical side of development. This includes coding the smart contracts, developing both the front-end and back-end of the DApp, implementing advanced features, setting up risk parameters, and integrating analytics tools. The team also performs regular internal and external audits to ensure code quality and reliability as the protocol moves closer to public testing.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Beyond the testnet milestone, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional ecosystem plans. One of these is the development of a USD-pegged stablecoin, designed to support lending operations and strengthen liquidity stability within the protocol.

The stablecoin will be overcollateralized, backed by assets supplied through Mutuum’s own lending markets. Interest generated from borrowers will feed back into the treasury, funding liquidity reserves and MUTM token buybacks.

Alongside this, the team plans to explore Layer-2 deployment to lower gas fees and improve transaction efficiency. This upgrade would enhance scalability for users conducting frequent lending and borrowing operations while maintaining compatibility with major blockchain networks.

Transparency also plays an important role in the project’s community strategy. The 24-hour leaderboard feature, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM, has encouraged ongoing participation while showcasing public transaction data. This keeps presale engagement high and helps maintain credibility within the growing holder base.

Community Growth and Market Position

Mutuum Finance’s steady execution has drawn attention from both retail and larger investors. With more than 17,750 holders already and an active community across platforms, the project continues to expand its global footprint.

The combination of a transparent presale structure, successful audit, and concrete development milestones has helped establish Mutuum Finance as one of the most promising DeFi crypto projects under $0.05. As Phase 6 approaches completion, community anticipation is growing for the V1 launch and subsequent updates. As long as current momentum continues, the project’s transition from presale to testnet could mark one of the most important developments in the top crypto space before year-end.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers