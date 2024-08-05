New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces V1 Launch for Q4 2025 as Phase 6 Crosses 80%

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving closer to one of its biggest milestones yet. The project has officially confirmed that its V1 protocol will go live on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, marking a major step from development to product deployment. At the same time, its Phase 6 presale has reached over 80% completion, with investors continuing to pour in as anticipation builds ahead of the launch.

Strong Presale Momentum

The presale has become one of the most talked-about events in the DeFi crypto space. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $18.1 million, attracting a rapidly growing community of more than 17,600 holders. The current price sits at $0.035 per token, and with Phase 6 nearing its end, the next stage will lift the price by nearly 20% to $0.04.

The confirmed launch price is set at $0.06. Out of the 4 billion total token supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated to the presale. To date, more than 785 million tokens have been sold, showing just how fast demand has accelerated over recent months.

Each presale stage has sold out faster than the previous one, signaling increasing momentum as investors recognize the project’s potential. The combination of transparent pricing, structured tokenomics, and consistent communication has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch before 2026.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Building

At its core, Mutuum Finance is creating a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol that gives users full control over their crypto assets. The goal is to make DeFi lending more secure, transparent, and efficient through smart contracts.

Mutuum Finance’s dual lending framework allows users to lend or borrow assets under flexible parameters. When a user deposits funds, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts that automatically generate interest. For example, depositing 1 ETH into the liquidity pool would mint 1 mtETH, which grows in value as borrowers pay interest into the pool.

Borrowers can take out loans using supported assets as collateral, with Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios adjusted according to volatility. If collateral drops below the safety threshold, a liquidation process kicks in to protect the protocol and depositors. This structure helps maintain long-term sustainability and user trust — a foundation that makes Mutuum stand out among other DeFi protocols.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced a buy-and-distribute mechanism that links protocol activity directly to token value. A portion of platform fees generated from lending operations is used to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market, which are then redistributed to mtToken stakers.

This creates an ongoing cycle of real buying pressure while rewarding long-term participants. The model ensures that the more the protocol is used, the more demand is generated for MUTM — turning usage into growth. It’s this built-in feedback loop that many analysts see as one of the project’s strongest long-term advantages.

Security and Transparency

Investor confidence has also been boosted by Mutuum Finance’s CertiK audit, which gave the project a 90/100 Token Scan score. This audit adds an important layer of trust, especially for a new crypto project entering a competitive DeFi market.

In addition to security testing, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard system, where the top daily contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This initiative keeps the community active and engaged, while offering transparency during the presale.

The project also supports direct card purchases with no buying limits, making it easier for new participants to join the presale — a rare feature that simplifies crypto onboarding.

V1 Launch: Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025

The upcoming V1 protocol launch represents a major turning point for Mutuum Finance. Set to debut on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, the release will introduce the project’s main functional components: the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot.

The Liquidity Pool will allow users to deposit or borrow assets such as ETH and USDT, which were selected for their strong liquidity and reliability. mtTokens will track user deposits and generate interest, while Debt Tokens will represent borrowed amounts. To maintain platform stability, the Liquidator Bot will automatically monitor and manage under-collateralized positions.

This first public version will give users a chance to experience the protocol in action before mainnet launch. Once testing is complete, the team plans to expand asset support and deploy across multiple chains, setting the stage for larger ecosystem adoption.

Phase 6 Nears Completion and Whale Activity Grows

As Phase 6 passes 80% completion, large-scale investor activity has become more noticeable. On-chain data and presale reports have highlighted whale allocations exceeding six figures, showing growing confidence from experienced market participants.

These investments are seen as a vote of confidence in the project’s fundamentals and long-term potential. The steady rise in presale volume suggests that Phase 6 could sell out ahead of schedule, pushing the price to $0.04 and moving the presale closer to its final stages.

With its V1 protocol launch confirmed for Q4 2025, a successful CertiK audit, and over $18 million raised, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has positioned itself as one of the best DeFi cryptos to watch heading into 2026. The combination of clear tokenomics, growing investor interest, and upcoming product delivery is driving strong momentum — and with Phase 6 nearing full allocation, excitement around what comes next is quickly building.

