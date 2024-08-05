New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised as Phase 6 Hits 85% Allocation With V1 Ahead

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The crypto market continues to show growing interest in decentralized finance projects, and one name that keeps standing out is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project’s presale has rapidly gained traction, nearing the $20 million milestone in total funds raised. With Phase 6 now over 85% allocated, investors are rushing to secure their positions before the next stage begins and prices increase once again.

Mutuum Finance’s momentum highlights how investor attention is shifting toward early-stage, utility-focused DeFi projects that combine security, innovation, and accessibility. The upcoming V1 protocol launch adds even more anticipation, as it marks the project’s transition from presale to a functional product, something many new cryptocurrencies never achieve.

Rapid Growth and Strong Market Demand

Mutuum Finance started its presale in early 2025 at a price of $0.01 per token, and the demand since then has been remarkable. The current Phase 6 price stands at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase from the initial stage. Early investors who joined during Phase 1 have already seen their token value grow significantly.

The presale structure follows a fixed price and fixed allocation model. Each phase comes with a limited number of tokens, and once that allocation sells out, the price automatically moves up in the next stage. This system creates a fair entry process while rewarding early participants with lower prices.

So far, the project has raised around $18.45 million, attracted over 17,750 holders, and sold approximately 790 million MUTM tokens. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) are dedicated to the presale. This large public allocation signals the team’s focus on community growth and transparency, giving retail and institutional investors a fair chance to participate early.

With Phase 6 already 85% sold out, the presale is entering its final stages before the next price jump toward $0.04 in Phase 7. Investors are taking note, seeing the rising allocation rate as a signal of accelerating demand.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing platform that aims to improve how crypto credit markets work. The protocol is designed to give users full control over their assets while enabling them to earn passive income or borrow liquidity in a secure, automated way.

At the heart of the platform is a dual lending model that allows for efficient liquidity management. The system connects lenders and borrowers through smart contracts, removing intermediaries and reducing costs. When users deposit assets, they receive mtTokens, which automatically accrue interest over time. These tokens act as proof of deposit and allow users to track their yield growth directly on-chain.

Mutuum Finance also uses a buy-and-distribute mechanism to support its ecosystem. A portion of the protocol’s fees will be used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market, and MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This creates a continuous cycle that rewards participation and encourages long-term holding, aligning the interests of both users and the protocol itself.

Security and Community Engagement

One of the main factors driving investor confidence is Mutuum Finance’s focus on security and transparency. The project has completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, a clear indicator of high smart-contract reliability. In addition, Mutuum operates a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage responsible disclosure of potential vulnerabilities before the mainnet launch.

These measures position Mutuum Finance as a credible and trustworthy project in a DeFi sector often plagued by low-quality or unaudited platforms. The audit report and bounty initiative reflect a proactive approach to risk management, helping investors feel more confident in the project’s long-term safety.

To strengthen community engagement, the team also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This unique approach not only keeps presale participation active but also fosters transparency by highlighting top investors publicly.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance recently announced that MUTM tokens can now be purchased directly by card, with no purchase limits. This update has made it much easier for global investors to participate without relying on third-party exchanges or complex setups. The result has been a surge in retail participation, adding to the growing number of holders each week.

V1 Protocol Launch Approaching

The biggest milestone on the horizon for Mutuum Finance is its V1 protocol launch, scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia Testnet, as officially announced on the project’s X account.

V1 will introduce the core components that will power the platform: the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. These modules will allow users to deposit, borrow, and liquidate assets efficiently while maintaining full decentralization. The initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral will include ETH and USDT, both chosen for their liquidity and reliability.

This launch marks the transition from concept to live product, a critical step that demonstrates the team’s progress and technical delivery. Testnet users will be able to interact with the platform, provide feedback, and test the user experience before the mainnet rollout. This approach allows Mutuum Finance to fine-tune performance and ensure stability before going fully live.

With Phase 6 nearing completion and the total funds raised approaching $20 million, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has firmly established itself as one of the potential top crypto presales of 2025. The consistent growth, combined with strong fundamentals and a clear roadmap, reflects a high level of confidence among both retail and large investors.

Mutuum Finance is building more than just a token; it’s creating a full DeFi infrastructure focused on sustainable yield, transparent mechanics, and user ownership. As the project prepares for its V1 launch and Phase 7 begins, interest continues to climb, and for many, this could be the final opportunity to join before prices increase again.

