New Data Rebuts Long-Haul Misconception: Truck Electrification is Feasible on I-10 Today

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new data analysis published today directly challenges the narrative that electrifying long-haul freight corridors is unattainable with today’s technology. The report, Data Insights to Inform Truck Electrification Along the I-10 Corridor , a collaboration between the Smart Freight Centre (SFC), Altitude by Geotab , and Terawatt Infrastructure , reveals that the current operational realities of heavy-duty diesel trucking on the I-10 corridor are highly compatible with existing battery-electric vehicle (BEV) capabilities.

The analysis, which aggregated anonymized telematics data from more than 72,000 heavy-duty trucks over a one-year period, shows that the duty cycle of heavy-duty trucks on the I-10 is already conducive to electrification.

Key Findings Demonstrating Achievable Electrification:

Current Range is Sufficient for Most Legs: The majority of heavy-duty operations are not continuous, full-corridor treks, but a series of shorter, manageable segments. The data confirms the required distances align with current EV capabilities: 62% of driving legs are under 200 miles, a distance serviceable by most mid-range electric trucks, and 82% are under 400 miles, placing them within reach of long-range models.

Charging Can Be Integrated into Existing Schedules: The data shows a critical correlation: longer driving legs are naturally followed by longer stops. With the median stop duration for a 300+ mile leg increasing to over 90 minutes, and 30% of all end-of-leg stops lasting more than 10 hours, charging can be integrated into current operational schedules with minimal disruption.

Significant Economic and Environmental Opportunity: Electrifying just the driving legs under 200 miles, which account for roughly 21% of the total miles driven on or around the I-10, could save over 138 million gallons of diesel fuel and prevent 9.9 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“This analysis gives SFC’s I-10 Shipper-Carrier coalition the confidence to move from ambition to execution,” said Illina Frankiv, Program Manager for U.S. Fleet Electrification and lead of the I-10 Shipper-Carrier Coalition at Smart Freight Centre. “The data provides the evidence base industry and policymakers have been waiting for—showing that most freight activity on the I-10 corridor is already within reach of today’s electric truck capabilities. With these insights, we can focus on building the charging infrastructure and partnerships needed to make zero-emission freight a real and scalable reality.”

“The data fundamentally shifts the conversation around long-haul electrification. It shows that the operational reality of commercial freight on the I-10 corridor – with 82% of driving legs under 400 miles – makes this route highly compatible with today’s electric truck capabilities,” said Charlotte Argue, Senior Manager, Sustainable Mobility at Geotab. “By grounding our strategy in the reality of truck driving and stopping behavior, infrastructure investments can be targeted where they will have the greatest impact, making the transition to zero-emission freight a practical reality.”

“To realize a zero-emission future, high-power charging depots along key freight corridors must support the truck patterns of today and tomorrow. Terawatt was founded to solve this very problem,” said Joe Catanzarite, GM, Site Commercialization at Terawatt. “The data reviewed in this collaborative study provides critical context on where fleets are going to electrify and how Terawatt’s planned charging infrastructure can support that transition.”

The report emphasizes that the strategic development of truck charging infrastructure is the key to realizing the full potential of the corridor, serving as a blueprint for electrifying North America’s freight backbone.

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by Geotab is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia, we leverage our expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, we enable improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while maintaining data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at altitude.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Smart Freight Centre

Smart Freight Centre (SFC) is a globally active non-profit organization for climate action in the freight sector. Our goal is to mobilize the global logistics ecosystem, in particular our members and partners, in tracking and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. We accelerate the reduction of logistics emissions to achieve a zero-emission global logistics sector by 2050 or earlier, consistent with 1.5° pathways.

About Terawatt

Terawatt provides convenient, reliable charging infrastructure that keeps your fleets running efficiently and turns your charging costs from a prohibitive capital expenditure into a manageable operating expense. We own, develop, operate, and maintain charging sites and operational solutions that form the backbone of commercial EV transport in the U.S. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com .

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers