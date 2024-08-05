New Earth Resources Closes Over Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “FT Offering”) of flow-through units (each, an “FT Unit”), raising gross proceeds of $1,089,950.

Under the FT Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,422,112 FT Units at a price of $0.45 per FT Unit. 1,222,112 of the FT Units are composed of one Class A common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “FT Unit Warrant”, entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.60 per Share until December 22, 2028). The remaining 1,200,000 FT Units are composed of one Share and one-half of one FT Unit Warrant. Accordingly, under the FT Offering the Company issued an aggregate of 2,422,112 Shares and 1,822,112 FT Unit Warrants.

“We are very excited to have completed and over-subscribed this financing, especially as we head into 2026 and the year ahead,” states Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth Resources.

The Shares issued as part of the FT Units under the FT Offering are “flow-through” Shares. Accordingly, the proceeds received by the Company from the FT Offering will be used to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” (“CEE”) that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company’s mineral exploration properties located in Canada.

In connection with the FT Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $76,796 and issued an aggregate of 170,657 finder’s warrants, with each finder’s warrant exercisable for one Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Share until December 22, 2028. All securities issued under the FT Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 23, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company also announces that it is increasing its previously announced (see the Company’s news release dated December 15, 2025) offering of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.375 per Unit. The Company will now issue up to 2,200,000 Units (increased from 2,000,000 Units) for gross proceeds of up to $825,000 (increased from $750,000). All other terms of the offering remain unchanged.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950’s, and again in the 1970’s. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company’s uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the “SL Project”, which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

