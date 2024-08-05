New mobile units to drive early breast cancer detection in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breast cancer screening is now being performed in two brand-new mobile units for women in rural and Indigenous communities across Alberta.

These units replace aging trailers that had served the province for more than a decade. The new units, which are equipped with state-of-the-art mammography technology, offer greater comfort, accessibility and space, helping to ensure more Albertans can undergo breast cancer screening in their own communities.

“Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women, but the chances of survival continue to improve due in part to breast cancer screening programs,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “Improving access to screening in rural and remote areas through these mobile units means more Albertans are getting screened and more cancer is being discovered early, a direct result of the compassionate support from our donors.”

The units are being funded through the Alberta Cancer Foundation, including partnerships with the Grande Prairie Regional Health Foundation and Northern Lights Health Foundation. They are managed by Screen Test, a provincial screening service provided by Primary Care Alberta. Screen Test aims to increase the number of women, aged 45 to 74, who receive regular breast cancer screening.

“Primary Care Alberta is grateful for the Alberta Cancer Foundation’s support of our mobile mammography service,” says Kim Simmonds, CEO of Primary Care Alberta. “Getting screened regularly is the best way to find breast cancer early, when treatment has the greatest impact. These mobile units ensure that screening is available to women in rural and remote communities across the province.”

In Alberta, one in seven women are expected to develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Since 1991, this vital service has performed over half a million mammograms in Alberta, detecting thousands of potential cancers. It serves over 120 rural and Indigenous communities across the province each year.

To learn more about Screen Test, visit screeningforlife.ca/breast. Fundraising for the new units is ongoing. Donations can be made by contacting the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

