New Research Shows Rising Pro-Canada Sentiment Boosting Confidence in Canada’s Food System

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity has released its annual Public Trust Research, showing Canadians have renewed optimism and growing confidence in Canada’s food system. But trust, while rising, remains delicate.

This year’s data shows a significant shift: nearly half (45%) of Canadians believe the food system is headed in the right direction – a 14-point increase from 2024, when only 31% felt the same.

Public confidence in the food system has rebounded to a five-year high, but context matters. Much like the “support Canada” movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s survey was conducted amid a new wave of pro-Canada sentiment, fueled by trade tensions and global political uncertainty.

“While the circumstances differ from 2020, the outcome is similar: the essential but often under-appreciated role of Canada’s food system has once again been thrust into the spotlight, both nationally and locally,” said Ashley Bruner, Director of Research and Stakeholder Engagement, Canadian Centre for Food Integrity. “Positive impressions are rising, but they remain fragile.”

To hold onto this elevated trust, the sector must turn temporary attention into lasting connection. Trust and transparency ratings for scientists (44%) and farmers (42%) remain at the top, underscoring the growing importance of science and research in shaping public perceptions.

“To sustain and strengthen this momentum, Canada’s food system will need more than temporary visibility, it needs continuity. It will require ongoing collaboration and a commitment from all stakeholders across the sector to amplify its importance,” said Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Food Integrity.

The survey also asked Canadians to share their level of worry about more than 20 different issues, including health care costs, inflation and the economy. The results show the cost of food, while down 4 points from last year, remains the top concern for 47% of Canadians.

Public trust is the foundation of a strong and resilient agrifood system. How Canadians view the direction of the food system, its transparency, and the credibility of those who produce and provide food matters for every stakeholder. By measuring and tracking these indicators over time, CCFI provides a clear view of where trust stands today and where it is heading in response to new challenges and expectations.

“The food system is not a simple chain, but a web woven through Canadians’ lives, connecting economy, health, culture and community. This insight should give us all reason to turn this moment into momentum,” said Bishop-Spencer.

