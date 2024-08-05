Newfoundland and Labrador Victims and Survivors of Alcohol and Drug-Related Crashes Remembered at MADD Canada’s Annual Memorial Monument Ceremony

GRAND-FALLS WINDSOR, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, families and community members will gather at MADD Canada’s annual Candlelight Vigil Service and Memorial Monument Ceremony to honour those who have been killed or were injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The Monument, located at Central Funeral Homes in Grand Falls-Windsor, is etched with the names of 78 victims who died or were injured in alcohol or drug-related crashes. While no new names are being added this year, the ceremony is an important space for remembrance, reflection, and support.

“Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Behind every name on this Monument is a grieving family left to carry the weight of a tragedy that is entirely preventable. Today, we honour these victims and survivors and renew our commitment to ensure impaired driving ends here.”

During the ceremony, victims and survivors’ names will be read, candles will be lit in their honour, and attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Monument to place flowers in a quiet moment of remembrance.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled in 2026, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

To help prevent death and injuries, we can ensure everyone always gets home safely by:

Never driving a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always planning ahead;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Atlantic Region, 506-262-8933, or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



