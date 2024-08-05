NexGold Announces Amendments to Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) announces that it has amended certain terms of its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan“).

The Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company’s last Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2025 and by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) on July 3, 2025.

The Plan was amended to clarify that, consistent with the Company’s historical practice, a holder of restricted share units (“RSUs”) has the right to defer settlement of vested RSUs, provided that such deferred settlement occurs not later than three years following the year in which the related services were rendered (the “Amendments”).

In accordance with Section 10.6(c) of the Plan, the Amendments were approved by the board of directors of the Company on August 12, 2025 and were subsequently accepted by the Exchange on September 3, 2025. In accordance with Exchange policies, shareholder approval of the Amendments was not required.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

