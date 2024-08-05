NEXTGEN DIGITAL CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) announces, further to its news release of October 6, 2025, that the Company has completed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company issued 2,065,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $826,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one half of a transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, for any ten (10) consecutive trading days (the “Premium Trading Days“) during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.90, the expiry date will be accelerated to 30 calendar days (the “Acceleration Clause“). The activation of the Acceleration Clause will be announced by press release and the 30-day period will commence seven days after the last Premium Trading Day.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid finder’s fees to eligible finders consisting of $30,820 in cash and 57,050 common share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share for a period of 24-months.

The Company anticipates closing one or more additional tranches of the Offering in the coming weeks.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for corporate development, marketing, and general working capital.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Resignation of CEO

The Company also announces that, effective December 5, 2025, Matthew Priebe will be resigning as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Priebe for his contributions to the Company.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

For More Information:

Ajay Toor, Chief Financial Officer

(778)706-6104

https://nextgendigitalplatforms.com/

[email protected]

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking information” that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



