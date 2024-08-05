NextGen Digital Platforms Announces Letter of Intent for Strategic Investment in Centi Ltd., a Leading Stablecoin Payment Solutions Company

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) relating to a strategic investment (the “Acquisition”) in Centi Ltd. (“Centi”), an emerging leader in blockchain-powered digital payment solutions.

Centi’s enterprise-grade platform includes consumer mobile applications, merchant processing infrastructure, stablecoin systems, and cross-border payment capabilities – all fully customizable with partner branding. Centi’s technology empowers merchants, local businesses, and branded organizations the ability to easily create and manage digital vouchers, loyalty programs, and collectible assets – unlocking new forms of customer engagement.

Centi’s supervised non-custodial wallet design ensures that users maintain direct access to their assets on the blockchain. Assets are protected, secure, and connectable through widely adopted tools such as MetaMask. Unlike traditional bank deposits or exchange balances, these assets remain solely under the purview of their holders – a compelling advantage in markets like Europe, where skepticism around central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is growing and consumers are actively seeking alternatives.

In return for this investment, NextGen will secure an exclusive licence to operate and commercialize Centi’s technology in North America. This grants the Company sole rights to deploy, integrate, and expand this platform under its own brand, marking a strategic milestone in NextGen’s previously announced intention of building upon its capabilities in digital infrastructure.

“This investment advances our mission to bridge digital assets with traditional finance and real-world operations,” said Matthew Priebe, CEO of NextGen. “Centi has built a proven ecosystem of merchants and consumers already transacting daily with digital infrastructure. Bringing this model to North America gives NextGen an immediate foothold in the stablecoin payments space, while also positioning us at the forefront of blockchain-driven loyalty, rewards, and digital commerce innovation. We are focused on executing opportunities that strengthen our platform and deliver measurable results for shareholders.”

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, NextGen will invest $300,000 into Centi at a $7,000,000 pre-money valuation, resulting in ownership of approximately 4.286% of Centi’s issued and outstanding shares upon closing. This investment provides NextGen with a 60-month exclusive license to deploy Centi’s platform in North America. In addition, NextGen has secured a 24-month option to increase its interest in Centi by up to 50%, based on Centi’s value at the time of any such top-up investment.

The parties have agreed to enter into a definitive agreement for the Acquisition on or before October 15, 2025, subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence.

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the parties’ receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is a publicly listed digital asset company focused on bridging traditional finance with decentralized Web3 technologies. The Company operates a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, intends to develop a diversified portfolio of digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3-native strategies. Through its in-house platforms and regulated structure, NextGen seeks to democratize access to the digital economy and deliver long-term shareholder value. The Company also evaluates opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technology platforms in alignment with its core mission.

For More Information:

Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 296-1994

https://nextgendigital.ca/

[email protected]

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to entering into a definitive agreement relating to the Acquisition and the closing of such Acquisition.

Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.



CBJ Newsmakers