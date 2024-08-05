NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Announces  Approval of Change of Business

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, is pleased to announce, further to its news release of September 24, 2025, that the proposed expansion of its business into the digital asset ecosystem and the implementation of a cryptocurrency treasury management strategy (the “Change of Business”) has been approved by a majority of the Company’s shareholders by written consent resolutions. The Company has also received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the Change of Business.

In connection with the Change of Business, the Company has filed a CSE Form 2A – Listing Statement dated September 24, 2025 (the “Listing Statement”) with the CSE, which is also available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Additional information on the Change of Business and the Company can be found in the Listing Statement.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

For More Information:

Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 296-1994

https://nextgendigitalplatforms.com/

[email protected]

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s growth strategy, the potential impact of the Change of Business, and other future plans, constitute “forward-looking information.” Forward-looking information is frequently identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.

Investors are encouraged to consult the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of risk factors relevant to its business and operations.



