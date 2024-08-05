Nexus Industrial REIT Announces January and February 2026 Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today the declaration of the January and February 2026 distributions.

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable February 13, 2026 to unitholders of record as of January 30, 2026.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable March 13, 2026 to unitholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 97,022,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 71,752,000 REIT Units and approximately 25,270,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.



